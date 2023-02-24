Canton man fatally struck in hit-and-run crash in Needham

Shortly before the crash, officials said, the State Police Framingham barracks was alerted to a pedestrian walking in the breakdown lane of the highway, the release said.

The crash occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 95 southbound, north of Exit 33, State Police said in a statement.

A 28-year-old man was fatally struck early Friday in a hit-and-run crash in Needham, according to State Police.

“The Barracks immediately notified patrols and a Trooper who was responding to locate that reported pedestrian arrived on scene to find that he had already been struck,” the statement said.

The victim, a Canton resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn’t released Friday morning.

“Troopers located potential debris evidence at the scene that may have come from the vehicle that struck the man,” the statement said. “The debris was collected for further analysis” by State Police.

The crash remains under investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear what type of vehicle struck the man.

