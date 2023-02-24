Cumberland man with 665,000 fake Adderall pills sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

PROVIDENCE (AP) — A man who admitted to having more than 665,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Dylan Rodas, 27, of Cumberland pleaded guilty in September to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Thursday.

It is believed to be the largest seizure of methamphetamine-laced fake Adderall pills in the US, as well as among the largest seizures of methamphetamine in DEA New England Field Division history, said Zachary Cunha, U.S. attorney for Rhode Island.