‘Demand it never happen again’: In wake of recent shooting, Boston Common rally to call for stricter gun laws

Gun control advocates will rally Friday afternoon on Boston Common to press for tougher firearms laws, while also honoring the victims of a recent mass shooting at Michigan State University.
“Tired of living with the constant threat of gun violence?” tweeted David Hogg, a rally organizer and cofounder of the youth-led March For Our Lives movement, on Tuesday.
“We’re doing something about it and rallying to demand stronger gun laws,” tweeted Hogg, who survived the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., when he was a student there. “Show up at Boston Common 2/24 at 3 p.m.”
Hogg, 22, included a flier for the event in his tweet.
“After yet another tragic mass shooting, we are coming together for a rally to end gun violence,” the notice said. “Join schools across the Boston area as we demand elected officials to act and honor the victims of the MSU shooting.”
A 43-year-old Lansing, Mich., man killed three students and wounded five other people at Michigan State on Feb. 13, before fatally shooting himself, according to authorities.
“Enough is enough,” said a separate post online about Friday’s rally on the Common. “We cannot stay silent. We must demand action. ...Let’s honor the lives of those lost and demand it never happen again.”
A speaker list for the rally wasn’t immediately available.
On Friday morning, Hogg tweeted out two anti-gun messages that had generated thousands of “likes” by the afternoon.
“If you’re pro gun, you’re not pro life,” Hogg tweeted ahead of the scheduled protest.
That tweet followed an earlier post that read, “Happy Friday. It’s the guns,” a common phrase used among gun control activists asserting that firearms are the main problem, rather than mental health or other related issues.
“Other countries have insane people,” Hogg tweeted Wednesday. “They don’t have mass shootings. You know why? Because unlike other countries our government is insane and thinks it’s ok to let people have AR-15s.”
