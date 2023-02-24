Free Climate Café, solar forum coming in March

According to the association, the climate café model provides an occasion for “judgment-free, informal climate conversations in local communities.”

The annual WaterWatch Lecture Series presented by the North and South Rivers Watershed Association will climax with the Climate Café at Stellwagen Brewery, a live forum that also can be viewed online, on March 1, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Two free, climate-conscious events are scheduled to take place in the region.

“Talking about climate change is the first step in helping us take action to combat it,” said Samantha Woods, the group’s executive director. “Climate change impacts all aspects of our waters and the life that depends on it.”

Douglas Lowry, Mass Audubon’s senior teacher/naturalist for the state’s southeast region, will be present as a resource and participant at the gathering.

Located in Marshfield at 100 Enterprise Drive, Stellwagen Beer Company specializes in “hop-forward New England Style ales,” but also offers a variety of new beer styles.

To register, go to nsrwa.org.

Climate change and solar energy go together in the minds of many. What organizers call “a free educational seminar on solar energy for households” is being offered by the Plymouth Solar Energy company.

The event will take place at Jones River Landing, 55 Landing Road, in Kingston on March 2 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The company’s owner Fred Paris, will “shed light on solar energy” for the home.

“We are entering a period where the rising cost of energy and declining cost of solar have shortened the payback period significantly,” Paris said.

According to the company, solar energy is trending for reasons including “tax incentives, financial savings, [and] environmental stewardship.”

Along with addressing the environmental health of the planet, regional residents may wish to do something for their own health as well.

The Southeastern MA Adult Walking Club, which meets most weekends of the year “for social recreational walks for age 16 and over,” is hosting a walk from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 26 at Borderland State Park in North Easton. According to the club, the outing is “a moderately paced, mostly flat, 3.5-mile hike” along the Pond Walk Trail, plus some un-named trails encountered along the way.

Walkers are asked to meet at the park’s visitor center located at 259 Massapoag Ave. in North Easton. Visitor center parking charges a fee.

“Bring drinking water, a snack, and dress for the weather,” the club said.

For more information call 508-238-6566.

Among other upcoming free public offerings, music is in the air as well. The Parkway Concert Orchestra, based in Dedham, will perform a concert called “Musical Conversations Across Time” on March 5, at 3 p.m. The concert takes place at Holy Name Parish Upper Church, located at 1689 Centre St. in West Roxbury.

Music director Thomas Kociela will conduct “a program of popular scores” by John Williams, Richard Rodgers, Johannes Brahms, Edward Elgar, and more. The program also features Holy Name Parish music director William Endicott on the organ.

During intermission, audience members will have a chance to meet performers and learn about their instruments at its “instrument petting zoo.”

Masks are encouraged but not required. For more information, call 617-792-4277.

The Quincy Symphony Orchestra continues its 69th season with a classical concert on Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m. at Quincy High School’s auditorium, located at 100 Coddington St.

Music director Yoichi Udagawa will lead the orchestra in works by female composers, including “Overture No. 1 in E Minor” by 19th-century French composer Louise Farrenc; “Concertino for Flute,” a 1902 work by French composer Cecile Chaminade; and the “Symphony in E Minor,” called the “Gaelic Symphony,” by American composer Amy Beach. Written in 1894, it was the first symphony composed by an American woman.

The concert is free; donations are requested.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.