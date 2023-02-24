Gina Raimondo ❤️ chips

In a speech at Georgetown, Raimondo compared the Biden administration’s drive to ramp up chip manufacturing to President Kennedy’s pledge to put a man on the moon and the effort by Presidents Roosevelt and Truman to invest in nuclear security.

The US commerce secretary and former Rhode Island governor made another splash Thursday when she announced that the country plans to build at least two large semiconductor fabrication plants by 2030, part of her ongoing quest to produce more of the world’s most advanced chips domestically.

Someone really missed out on the chance to create a Super Bowl commercial with Gina Raimondo talking about chips.

”As with our leadership in nuclear energy and the space race, America’s ability to maintain our competitive edge in advanced technologies is essential to our ability to ensure the responsible deployment of that technology,” Raimondo said. “Semiconductors form the foundation of all advanced technology, many of which can be used for good or for malign purposes.”

It’s no secret that semiconductor manufacturing has been Raimondo’s top charge since she left Rhode Island, and the $52 billion CHIPS and Science Act that Biden signed into law last summer was among the first bills the president mentioned during his State of the Union address earlier this month.

Raimondo said the key to accomplishing the goal is investing in the workforce, which means not only asking colleges and universities to triple the number of graduates in semiconductor-related fields, but also ensuring that semiconductor companies “work with high schools and community colleges to train 100,000 new technicians over the next decade through apprenticeships, career and technical education, and career pathway programs.”

It will be interesting to watch how the administration’s goals play out on the local level, especially here in Rhode Island. We’re unlikely to win one of the two initial semiconductor fab plants, but the state has been a leader under both Raimondo and now Governor Dan McKee on workforce training.

”We are in the middle of a tremendous labor shortage,” Raimondo said, “and the skilled workers who will fill these jobs have never been in higher demand.”

