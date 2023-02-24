I-93 crash triggers delays as slick driving conditions remain after icy mix of rain and snow falls across Mass.

“Do be careful heading out as there will be slick spots on untreated surfaces,” forecasters said.

Sunny skies Friday morning are expected to continue throughout the day but driving conditions remain challenging for commuters a day after a wintry mix of precipitation fell across Massachusetts, causing treacherous roads that led to several crashes late Thursday and Friday morning.

Troopers were responding to a crash on Interstate 93 northbound in Canton, south of exit 2, involving multiple vehicles Friday morning, State Police said in a tweet at 7:36 a.m. Minor injuries were reported, and five vehicles were being towed from the scene, State Police said. Two lanes are closed and authorities said travelers should expect significant delays in the area of I-93 and I-95 in Canton.

A few hours earlier, around 3 a.m., a tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 90 in Brimfield, forcing authorities to divert traffic at exit 63 before the highway reopened around 5:10 a.m., according to the Department of Transportation.

Late Thursday, State Police responded to a big crash on Route 2 in Lexington where a dozen vehicles went off the road due to ice. No significant injuries were reported, and the westbound side of Route 2 was closed while the road was treated and the scene was cleared, State Police said on Twitter. The road reopened shortly after 12:30 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

The weather service said Friday will be cold and breezy with temperatures falling from the mid-30s in the morning to about 25 degrees by 5 p.m. as a cold air mass moves south from Canada. Wind speeds could reach up to 25 miles per hour in the Boston area.

The rest of the state will experience heavier wind gusts. The weather service issued a wind advisory for more than half the state, everything west of Interstate 495, where gusts could reach up to 45 miles per hour and threaten to bring down trees weighed down with ice.

The Department of Transportation said it had deployed 334 pieces of equipment Friday morning to treat the roads. The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike was lowered to 40 miles per hour between Boston and the New York border on Thursday and remained reduced Friday morning.

The icy mix Thursday resulted in many travel delays across the region, including nearly 700 flights out of Logan International Airport that were canceled or delayed. That continued Friday morning, as 59 flights had been delayed and 17 were canceled as of about 8 a.m., according to FlightAware.

The highest snowfall totals on Thursday were reported in northeastern Massachusetts, as Haverhill and Newburyport each had nearly 6 inches of snow, according to the weather service.

North Reading was reporting the highest accumulation in Middlesex County with 5 inches, while Westminster had the most in Worcester County with 4.5 inches, according to the weather service.

Cold air is expected to linger into Saturday before temperatures tick back up on Sunday, forecasters said. Scattered snow showers are possible both days, and another winter storm is expected to hit the region Monday night and into Wednesday.

“Details still are not set in stone but the potential exists for a plowable snow, with significant accumulations not out of the question,” forecasters with the National Weather Service said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.