Icy roads lead to multi-car crash on Route 2 in Lexington

The crashes occurred on the westbound side of the highway shortly after 10 p.m., according to authorities.

Icy road conditions caused about 12 vehicles to crash on Route 2 in Lexington late Thursday night, according to the law enforcement authorities.

Route 2 near Interstate 95 was closed while the road was treated, according to a tweet from State Police.

Five people were transported to a nearby hospital, said Lexington police dispatcher Pam Harron.

No significant injuries were reported, according to a tweet from State Police.

The scene was cleared shortly before midnight, Harron said.

