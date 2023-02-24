John Olver, longtime US representative in Western Massachusetts, dies at 86

“At the finish line, maybe only by a whisker, the workhorse,” he told cheering supporters in the Hotel Northampton ballroom that June 1991 night when he became the first Democrat to ever represent the district. “Compassion still has a place in government.”

Voters sent Olver to Congress on his first try, though with only a 2 percentage point victory. There he stayed until leaving office in 2013 after nearly 44 years representing parts of Western Massachusetts.

When John W. Olver ran in the 1991 special election to fill the 1st Congressional District seat left open by the death of US Representative Silvio O. Conte, he had an unblemished record of 11 straight victories for state representative and state Senate races.

Olver was 86 when he died in his Amherst home Thursday, his family announced Friday in a death notice posted online in the Daily Hampshire Gazette.

“Congressman John Olver dedicated his life to serving the people of Western and Central Massachusetts and always stayed true to his values,” Governor Maura Healey said in a statement Friday.

“He was a strong advocate for affordable health care, abortion access, public transportation and rural communities,” said Healey, who ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at state buildings. “I will always be grateful for his kindness and his friendship.”

With his “workhorse” quip the night he was first elected to the US House, Olver was referring to a guiding theme of his campaigns, and an assessment of his political strengths that then-Senate President William Bulger had offered the month before the election.

“A common description of politicians is ‘all sizzle and no steak,’ or ‘a showhorse and not a workhorse,’” Bulger, a South Boston Democrat, had said. “Senator Olver is a proven performer of substance — all steak and no sizzle, a workhorse and clearly not a showhorse.”

A liberal Democrat, Olver supported gay rights and abortion rights in his state Legislature years.

Born on Sept. 3, 1936, he grew up working alongside his father on a farm in Beach Lake, Pa.

Olver was 15 when he graduated from high school and 18 when he received a bachelor’s degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York. He finished a master’s at Tufts University, and graduated, at 24, with a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

After teaching chemistry at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for eight years, he entered politics.

Olver’s wife, longtime Amherst College professor Rose Richardson Olver, died in 2014.

According to his family’s death notice, Olver leaves two daughters, Martha Jane Olver of Amherst and Cary Plumer Frye of Virginia; a son, Douglas Plumer of New York City; and a grandson.

Full details about a memorial service were not immediately available.

“He will be dearly missed,” Healey said, “and my heart goes out to his loved ones.”

A full obituary will follow.

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.