Man accused of running crypto mine out of Cohasset school appears at Quincy court; arrest warrant canceled

Authorities allege that Nahas ran the mine from a crawl space at Cohasset Middle-High School from April to December of 2021, according to the police report. He was arraigned Friday on charges of vandalizing a school and fraudulent use of electricity that cost the school about $17,500, according to court records and a police report.

Nadeam Nahas, 39, arrived at the courthouse with his lawyer Friday morning, according to David Traub, spokesperson for the Norfolk district attorney’s office. The arrest warrant was canceled and Nahas pleaded not guilty to a pair of misdemeanor charges in connection to the alleged crypto mining operation, Traub said.

A former Cohasset town employee accused of stealing electricity from a local school to operate a cryptocurrency mine appeared in Quincy District Court on Friday, according to the Norfolk district attorney’s office, a day after the man missed his arraignment and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Nahas was ordered to stay away from all public buildings in Cohassett, Traub said. He is due back in court on May 17 for a pretrial conference.

Police were alerted to the alleged crypto operation in December 2021 after the town’s facilities director noticed electrical wires, temporary duct work, and numerous computers that seemed out of place in an “elevated crawl space” near the school’s boiler room, the report stated.

Police were then called to the school and were shown to the crawl space by the facilities director and Nahas, who was the assistant facilities director. Nahas, who denied that he knew why the equipment was there, and the facilities director told investigators that they shut the computers off because so much heat was coming from the space, according to a police report.

Authorities initially recovered six computers in the crawl space, including some that were inside “coolers” that vented outside the crawl space, the report said. Another five computers were later discovered about 60 yards farther into the crawl space, the report said.

Nahas, who previously worked as an HVAC coordinator for Plymouth Public Schools, was identified as a suspect after a three-month investigation, according to the police report.

Authorities say Nahas was active on social media and made several references to crypto on Twitter. When he was interviewed by police last March, Nahas denied having a Twitter account but later recanted, according to the police report. He also denied having a crypto wallet.

Investigators also uncovered receipts from five Home Depot purchases in April and May of 2021 where a debit card in Nahas’s name was used to purchase “coleman 48qt coolers, insulated flex ducts, extreme weather foil, insulation sleeves, and a water-based sealant tub, all items located in the crawl space and used to facilitate the mining operation,” the report said.

Nahas, who began working for the town in January of 2021, resigned from his position in early 2022, police said.

Crypto mining uses computers to create digital currency and is known for using substantial amounts of electricity. Investigators said the mining equipment was in use between April 28 and Dec. 14 of 2021 and cost $17,492.57 in electricity, according to a police report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.