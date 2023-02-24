Martha’s Vineyard home teetering on bluff’s edge will soon be demolished, official says

Owners Jerry and Sue Wacks had long expressed worry about the erosion encroaching on their Chappaquiddick home, which is located at the western edge of the Wasque Reservation . Over the years, the shoreline has crept ever closer, imperiling the shingled structure.

A Martha’s Vineyard home perched precariously on a grassy bluff will be demolished before it collapses, said Jane Varkonda, the Edgartown conservation agent.

Now it stands on its last legs, surrounded by piles of sandbags and lapping water, soon to be demolished before it risks becoming an environmental hazard, Varkonda said.

The property is being cleared out and “everything’s being disconnected,” she told the Globe.

Sue Wacks declined to comment Friday, but Varkonda said the two spoke Thursday about the plans. The decision came after the owners had exhausted all avenues to save the home, which was built in 1984.

“They reached out to us after this past storm at the end of December to see what they could do to protect the property, and unfortunately, we were not able to let them put rocks or a seawall down there,” Varkonda said. “What they tried to do was put sandbags down to help prevent erosion from undermining the house, but obviously that is not working.”

Under attack from powerful winds and heavy surf at every angle, “what [the house] really need[s] is sand — and lots of it. But it’s way too late for that,” Varkonda added.

(Roger Becker)

When it was first constructed, the property was sixteen hundred feet to the north of the shoreline. The water was out of view. Trails once led from the front of the home and down to Norton Point. It was a homey oasis.

But like other structures dotting the coast — particularly those on Cape Cod and the Islands — the home was on the frontlines of coastal erosion. The Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown found in 2018 that around 65 acres of Massachusetts’ shoreline is swallowed by the sea annually.

Now, after years of high tides, intense winds, and storms, the propety on Trustees Lane is being lost to the relentless forces of nature.

A breach that opened this winter between Katama Bay and the Atlantic made the home more vulnerable than ever, the Vineyard Gazette reported.

The bluff is severely eroded to the east of the house and is collapsing in some places. To the west, the paper reported, the waters of the breach devour the sandy beachfront underneath the home with ferocious speed.

Erosion at Chappaquiddick Island near Wasque Point. A view of the Norton Point breach. David L. Ryan

Norton Point is among the areas facing accelerating impacts of climate change, including storm surge and sea level rise, according to the Trustees State of the Coast report published in 2021. The 2.5-mile barrier beach composed of dunes and sands “has already migrated to the north more than 1,500 feet since 1897 — a distance longer than the Empire State Building is tall.”

By 2050, more than 3,500 structures on the Vineyard and Nantucket may be affected by storm flooding, according to the report.

Richard and Jennifer Schifter moved their Chappaquiddick house back from the edge of the cliff years ago after noting dramatic erosion at their property. Their house is adjacent to the Wacks’, Varkonda said.

Because of the location of the Wacks’ home, however, there was no room for it to be moved, Varkonda said. The house is surrounded by Trustees property. The couple had been in discussion with board members and directors over the years to see whether the Trustees would allow them to move the house back or do a land swap.

“But obviously,” Varkonda said, “that never happened.”

Nicie Panetta, interim CEO and president of the Trustees, called the situation with the house “heartbreaking” and said the nonprofit is “genuinely sorry to see how the Wacks have been impacted.”

But as a “public nonprofit whose mission is to protect land for public use in perpetuity,” Panetta said, “we are unable to provide a private landowner with conservation land for their private home.”

“While The Trustees is always deepening its technical expertise in coastal adaption,” she said, “managed retreat will unfortunately become increasingly common for many coastal properties,” she said.

( Roger Becker )

Roger Becker, 75, has lived on Chappaquiddick for decades and often passes by the Wacks’ home on the bluff.

He watched Friday afternoon as people cleared out the property and took out the gas tank.

”I think everybody’s surprised at how quickly it’s happened,” Becker said. “This is a really fast-moving situation.”

In recent days, he’s captured the erosion on video. The tide is seen rushing toward the bottom of the bluff where the property sits. The sandbags provide a minimal barrier.

There has been an outpouring of sympathy and concern for the couple and the loss of their home, he said. ”Everyone is feeling” their pain.

“Unfortunately, it’s a natural process,” Varkonda said. “They really have been stewards to the property.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.