MBTA issues apology for making Orange Line riders wait so long for shuttle buses when ice disabled trains

Soon after that happened, the T notified riders on Twitter to expect “delays of up to 20 minutes” on the Orange Line. Then at 10:31 p.m., the T tweeted that shuttle buses would be replacing Orange Line train service between North Station and Oak Grove.

The problems started shortly before 10 p.m. , when a southbound Orange Line train stopped running near Wellington, just as a northbound train became disabled near Assembly station, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail.

The MBTA is apologizing for making people wait so long for shuttle buses to arrive Thursday night after two Orange Line trains became disabled due to ice on the third rail .

Some passengers reported waiting for upwards of 45 minutes in freezing cold weather for the shuttle buses to arrive.

Pesaturo said the T was sorry that people had to wait for the shuttles. Eventually, 22 buses provided shuttle service between North Station and Oak Grove, he said.

“The MBTA apologizes to Orange Line customers who had to wait for bus shuttles when this incident occurred,” Pesaturo said in an e-mail Friday. “After the icing problem on the third rail was discovered, personnel in the MBTA control center began making arrangements for bus shuttles. Buses running on existing MBTA bus routes at that hour were pulled from those routes and traveled as quickly as possible to the shuttle locations.”

Several passengers expressed their frustrations about the situation on social media Thursday night.

“The train broke down a half hour ago and hasn’t moved (I’m on it),” one Twitter user wrote at 10:30 p.m. “You’ve provided no further updates to this 20 minute delay. This is ridiculous.”

The same user tweeted again at 11:05 p.m. asking the T where the shuttle buses were: “Please send evidence that you even sent shuttle buses. This issue has now been known about for over an hour yet there are no shuttle buses to be found.”

“Where are the shuttle buses for the orange line??” another user tweeted. “You have 50+ people waiting for them.”

“Didn’t they shut down the orange line for 30 days to work on things to prevent this,” another Twitter user quipped. “Good job MBTA.”





