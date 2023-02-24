MWRA to shut down floride feed to Boston and Metro West water supply temporarily for system maintenance

Fluoride is important for dental health, officials said, but the planned shutdown doesn’t require “any special additional action” by consumers.

The fluoride shutdown will begin “in late February,” the MWRA said in a statement posted to its website.

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority is shutting down a fluoride feed for “a few months” at its water treatment plant in Marlborough serving Greater Boston and Metro West communities, so that portions of the fluoride feed’s piping and equipment can be replaced, the MWRA said.

The shutdown is expected to last 90 days or less, according to the statement. The MWRA said it will post updates on its website.

“This planned and temporary shutdown will allow for the maintenance of our water treatment system that adds fluoride and adjusts it to the best levels for good oral health,” the statement said.

An MWRA spokesperson said the shutdown’s a “scheduled capital project” due to the age of the equipment.

Officials urged residents to maintain good oral health practices, including brushing teeth with fluoride toothpaste, flossing at least once a day, and getting a checkup with an oral healthcare professional at least once a year, or as directed by a health provider.

“The MWRA is a proud supplier of drinking water with fluoride for over 40 years,” the statement said. “We look forward to completing our fluoride system maintenance and continuing to provide our more than 2 million customers in the Boston metro area with this important benefit to their good oral health.”

The fluoride feed system at the treatment plant, which has an official address in Marlborough and which is situated at the town lines of Marlborough, Northborough, and Southborough, is nearly 20 years old.

“MWRA has been providing fluoridated water to the region since the 1970s, and due to its importance in protecting dental health, consulted with the Department of Public Health (DPH) Oral Health Office and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), both of whom approved the fluoride shutdown,” the statement said.

The MWRA said it plans during the shutdown to drain the equipment and piping and hand the empty system over to a contractor, which will replace all the components safely.

According to the agency, the American Academy of Pediatrics continues to recommend that children drink fluoridated tap water, and the American Dental Association backs fluoridation of tap water as the “single most effective public health measure” to prevent tooth decay.

“MWRA is aware that a number of people across the country sometimes raise questions about fluoride in drinking water,” the statement said. “MWRA intends to keep an open-minded view, keep abreast of all current scientific research on the topic and pay close attention to competing viewpoints.”

The addition of fluoride to public drinking water systems has been routine in communities across the United States since the 1940s and 1950s but still doesn’t sit well with some people, and many countries don’t fluoridate water for various reasons, including feasibility.

Critics argue that the health effects of fluoride aren’t fully known and that its addition to municipal water can amount to an unwanted medication; some communities in recent years have ended the practice. In 2015, the U.S. government lowered its recommended amount in drinking water after some children got too much of it, causing white splotches on their teeth.

“MWRA has been adding fluoride to the water since the 1970′s to reduce tooth decay and promote community public health,” said Fred Laskey, the agency’s executive director, in a statement.

“Like most other water suppliers, we follow the recommendations of the CDC, as well as the World Health Organization and the American Dental Association,” Laskey said. “These are the public health experts and we look to them for guidance on this important issue.”

The CDC says on its website that many studies have “proven the safety and benefits” of fluoridated water. Drinking such water, the site says, reduces cavities by about 25 percent in children and adults.

The federal agency has even bestowed a special honor on fluoride treatment.

“Because of its contribution to the large decline in cavities in the United States since the 1960s, CDC named community water fluoridation one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century,” the CDC site says.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.