Navy SEAL who grew up in Cohasset dies in parachute training exercise in Arizona

Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael T. Ernst was participating in a parachute training exercise at an airfield in Marana, northwest of Tucson, according to the Unites States Naval Institute .

A decorated Navy SEAL and 36-year-old father of two who grew up in Cohasset died Sunday from injuries he suffered during a parachuting accident in Arizona, according to published military reports.

Ernst, who was assigned to an East Coast-based naval special warfare unit, was taken to Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix where he died, according to published reports.

“The Navy is investigating the cause of the incident,” command officials told the institute. “It would be inappropriate to comment further on the ongoing investigation until complete.”

Ernst enlisted in the Navy in August 2009 and was stationed in Hampton Roads, Va.

Among the personal military awards and decorations that Ernst received throughout his career is a Silver Star, the nation’s third-highest for valor in combat.

The Town of Cohasset mourned the passing of the hometown sailor in a posting to its Facebook page on Friday.

“A Cohasset native and the son of Mr. & Mrs. Robert Ernst, Jr., Michael grew up in Cohasset and graduated from Thayer Academy and Denison College,” the post said. “He enlisted in the Navy in 2009, becoming a Navy SEAL in 2012 ... as we remember Michael we also remember his parents, his wife and children, and his siblings.”

The Navy Seal Foundation said ‘it was very saddened to learn of the loss of a warrior and teammate” and set up a fund to support the Ernst family. “As you can imagine, Mike’s wife, two children (ages five and almost three), and the NSW community are devastated by this loss.”

US Navy media relations did not respond to requests from the Globe for comment Friday evening.

Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, offered condolences, according to published reports.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ernst family,” Davids said. “Mike was an exceptional teammate. He was a dedicated NSW Sailor who applied his talents and skills towards some of our nation’s hardest challenges, while selflessly mentoring his teammates. Mike and his family will always be part of the NSW family, and he will never be forgotten.”

















Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.