New England is set for a wintery weekend, with a bigger storm possibly on the horizon

I put together a loop of forecast radar for Saturday and Sunday below. Notice the batch of blue moving over Southern New England on Saturday afternoon and another batch to our north on Sunday.

Winter isn’t over and you likely will notice it this weekend and into March. As Friday went on temperatures fell and we are headed into the upper single digits for sunrise Saturday. This is definitely going to be a weekend that feels like winter and one that includes the possibility of some snow, although nothing major.

Two areas of snow will cross southern and northern New England this weekend. WeatherBELL

Between these two it is likely that most of New England sees anywhere from a coating to an inch or two of snow this weekend. Some roads may become briefly slippery in a burst of snow but because it’s so cold the snow will move off the roads fairly easily.

Advertisement

It will be cold Saturday with highs only in the 20s, but milder Sunday, with highs in the 30s.

Highs Saturday will not reach 25 in most areas from Boston north. NOAA

Minor snow accumulation is possible this weekend in much of New England. Dave Epstein

Monday will be dry and somewhat more comfortable, with temperatures back into the 30s before we get ready for a potential snow event late that night.

Whether or not a system Monday night and Tuesday brings significant snow or rain is still in question. As I mentioned this week, the storm potential for Monday is probably our highest likelihood of significant snow of the entire winter, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen; it just means that the odds favor it right now.

A primary low over the Great Lakes will transfer its energy to the coast Monday night. Each of those L’s represents a models forecast of the position of the lows. The final actual placement will have significant implication to our weather. WeatherBELL

On Monday low pressure will be riding off across the Great lakes while a secondary load develops near the Mid-Atlantic. Depending on the exact track and strength of that secondary low will determine how much precipitation we get and in what form. Warm air may be trying to come in during this system with a rain snow line problem especially in Eastern Massachusetts. It’s impossible at this point to say how this will play out and there’ll be a lot more details coming in over the weekend.

Advertisement

Certainly by Sunday I’ll have a much better idea of how this will play out. I will say that it It’s unlikely to evolve into a blockbuster snowstorm rather it’s probably something in the order of a few inches to maybe low double digits. The map below shows the probability at the present time of having 6 inches or more of snow and you’ll notice that the highest probability is actually away from the coast. This can and will shift over the coming days and you should stay tuned to latest forecast if you have travel plans Tuesday.