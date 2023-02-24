Police identify man fatally shot in Dorchester

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 59 Wilrose St. at 7:36 p.m., Boston police said in a statement. When they arrived they found Santos and another man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man killed in a double shooting Tuesday in Dorchester has been identified as Mario G. Santos, 21, according to Boston police.

Santos, who was from Dorchester, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Santos was the city’s seventh homicide victim this year, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-494-TIPS.

“The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner,” police said.

