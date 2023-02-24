Police respond to report of drive-by egging

At 8:24 p.m. Jan. 27, Medfield police got a call from a motorist who alleged that someone in a dark SUV threw an egg at his vehicle on Hospital Road. The caller told police it happened 25 minutes previously. The officer who was dispatched searched the area but couldn’t locate the offending SUV.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

UNRULY PASSENGER

At approximately 11:47 p.m. Jan. 24, Somerville police responded to a panic alarm that had been activated by a Lyft driver. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the driver, who stated he picked up a female party at Grand Union Boulevard and when she got into his car, she began kicking the back of his seat and grabbing at him. The suspect was already gone when police arrived at the scene.

ALL KINDS OF NOISE

At 5:42 p.m. Feb. 12, Milford police received a call from someone complaining about a “loudspeaker outside blasting music.” According to the log entry, one of the responding officers noted that he could hear the music playing from two blocks away. Police spoke to the homeowner in question, who agreed to go inside, presumably bringing the music there too.

A few hours later, at 9:14 p.m., Milford police received another noise complaint. This time it was from a multifamily residence on Plain Street. The log entry stated that a caller in one of the apartments reported that an “upstairs neighbor is doing laundry at a time she isn’t supposed to.” Police responded, determined the laundering wasn’t creating unreasonable noise, and advised the tenant that any issue she had about it was a civil matter between her and her landlord.

EAR OF THE BEHOLDER?

At 12:11 p.m. Jan. 11, Peabody police received a call from someone reporting that there was a woman wandering around the parking lot of a bank branch on Lowell Street who was yelling at people. She was described as in her 40s, with brown shoulder-length hair, and wearing a black coat and headphones. Police spoke to the woman in question, and reported back that she “was singing” and didn’t need any assistance.

A LOOK-SEE

At 10:08 a.m. Dec. 28, a Hingham police officer doing community policing at the Hingham Yacht Club on Downer Avenue had a positive interaction with a youngster that made it into the police log. According to the entry, the officer “spoke with a family and allowed their child to look inside the cruiser.”

ODD THEFTS

At 10:12 a.m. Jan. 4, Stow police were notified by the town’s highway department that a stop sign had been stolen from the corner of Garner Road and Harvard Road. Report was to be filed.

At 11:04 a.m. Jan. 28, Medfield police got a call from someone who reported that their mailbox had been stolen.

At approximately 8 a.m. Jan. 31, Somerville police responded to a report of a past breaking and entering at a business on College Avenue. Police spoke to the store owner, who said a TV, $300 cash, paper towels, and toilet paper had been stolen. Police reviewed surveillance footage that showed a male suspect wearing a tan jacket and a gray hoodie rummaging through the place.

At 9:40 a.m. Feb. 6, Peabody animal control got a voicemail message from a resident who reported that her dog’s tags were stolen and wanted to know how to replace them.

