fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police seek help to identify suspect in armed robberies at convenience stores in Hyde Park

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated February 24, 2023, 49 minutes ago
Police released this surveillance photo on Friday.Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection with multiple armed robberies at convenience stores in Hyde Park, the department said Friday.

In recent months, there has been an increase in convenience store robberies in that neighborhood, police said in a statement.

. The most recent robbery was on Feb. 20 in the area of 1283 River St

Police released a surveillance photo of a male suspect wearing a hooded a hooded sweatshirt and a face covering.

“In each incident, the suspect has displayed a firearm, and possibly fled the scene on a scooter,” police said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the robberies should call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463), police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video