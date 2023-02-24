Police seek help to identify suspect in armed robberies at convenience stores in Hyde Park

In recent months, there has been an increase in convenience store robberies in that neighborhood, police said in a statement.

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection with multiple armed robberies at convenience stores in Hyde Park, the department said Friday.

. The most recent robbery was on Feb. 20 in the area of 1283 River St

Police released a surveillance photo of a male suspect wearing a hooded a hooded sweatshirt and a face covering.

“In each incident, the suspect has displayed a firearm, and possibly fled the scene on a scooter,” police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463), police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.