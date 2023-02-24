R.I. man charged in laundering of more than $35m in internet fraud schemes

BOSTON (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been charged with using his accounting and consulting businesses as a front to launder more than $35 million in internet fraud schemes.

Craig Clayton, 73, of Cranston, R.I., is accused of founding dozens of shell companies in the United States and using them to open business bank accounts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts, said in a news release Thursday. He allegedly laundered the criminal proceeds for his clients in exchange for fees.

Clayton has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of obstruction of justice.