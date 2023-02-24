Riders faced delays after shuttle buses replaced MBTA Red Line service between Harvard and Broadway

At 5:09 a.m., MBTA officials tweeted that the buses were replacing service between the Harvard and Broadway stops due to a “disabled piece of maintenance equipment” at Park Street station.

Passengers on the MBTA faced delays Friday morning after shuttle buses temporarily replaced trains on a lengthy stretch of the Red Line.

By 5:38 a.m., MBTA officials tweeted that all train service between Alewife and Harvard would be operating on the southbound track as a result of the issue.

Shortly after 8 a.m., MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said the equipment that had derailed and caused the delays had been moved, and track repairs had been made.

Advertisement

“The piece of track work equipment that derailed just south of Park Station early this morning has been re-railed and moved off the main line,” Pesaturo said in an email to the Globe. “Some track repairs were made, and a test train is running through the area right now.”

Officials at the T tweeted around 8 a.m. that the “shuttle buses are being phased out at this time and service is resuming with delays.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.