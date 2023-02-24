fb-pixel Skip to main content

See the active slow zones on different MBTA lines

By Ryan Huddle and Taylor Dolven Globe Staff,Updated February 24, 2023, 20 minutes ago

The MBTA Friday for the first time released a dashboard of current slow zones on three subway lines, and going forward it will publish a monthly list of all speed restrictions in place, including the location, date reported, reason, speed limit, and distance of each speed restriction. It will also include the total percentage of track with speed restrictions for each line.

Below, see where the active slow zones are, and how much of the system each zone covers.




Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.

