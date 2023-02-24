Stoneham house fire reignites Friday morning after 2-alarm blaze tore through structure Thursday, officials say

“Fire and Police personnel still on scene awaiting the arrival of an excavator to raze the home so the [fire department] can extinguish the smoldering fire,” a tweet from Stoneham Police Department read.

Around 5 a.m., officials were notified that the fire had returned to the residence at 590 Main St., according to Stoneham Fire Captain Jim Marshall. Firefighters are awaiting equipment from the State Department of Fire Services to deconstruct the house, he said.

A Stoneham house will be demolished after a two-alarm fire Thursday rekindled Friday morning, officials said.

Main Street was closed Friday morning but has since reopened, according to the tweet. The scene is contained and under control, Marshall said.

“It’s definitely under control, we have one engine down there and they’re just chasing hot spots,” he said.

The initial blaze broke out at 10:04 a.m. Thursday, Stoneham police and fire said in a statement. A man trapped in a bedroom was rescued by firefighters and taken to a Boston hospital, officials said, and a family of four was displaced.

“Cluttered conditions inside the home made firefighting difficult, but crews were able to bring the blaze under control by about 11 a.m.,” the statement said. “The home is believed to be a total loss.”

While rekindles “aren’t uncommon,” Marshall said, they usually occur sooner after the initial fire.

“Rekindles usually happen faster. This is after 20 hours,” he said.

The State Department of Fire Services is investigating, and the cause of the fire remains unknown, Marshall said.

Traffic update: Main Street is open to two-way traffic. Fire and Police personnel still on scene awaiting the arrival of an excavator to raze the home so the FD can extinguish the smouldering fire. @WBZTraffic @MBTA @MassDOT @Waze_MA pic.twitter.com/LeGWm4NVYT — StonehamMAPD (@StonehamMAPD) February 24, 2023

