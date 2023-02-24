T unveils new slow zone dashboard providing never-before-seen look at subway condition

Slow zones — which are areas of track where trains have to travel at slower than normal speeds because of infrastructure defects — have long plagued the MBTA as the agency has failed to keep up with mounting maintenance needs. Now, when riders feel their train slow down, they’ll be able to check the T’s website to make sure the agency knows about the speed restriction and see why it’s there.

The historically secretive MBTA released for the first time Friday a never-before-seen look at the condition of its subway system’s slow zones, marking one of the first steps in a new era of transparency at the agency.

The MBTA becomes only the second major transit agency in the country to publish its slow zone information, following Chicago Transit Authority, which has been making such information public since 2005, a Globe review found. TransitMatters, a Boston-based public transit advocacy group, has been estimating the T’s slow zones for years based on travel time data from the agency. It had been providing the only glimpse at longstanding track problems.

Starting Friday, the T will publish a monthly PDF featuring a list of all speed restrictions in place, including the location, date reported, reason, speed limit, and distance of each speed restriction. It will also include the total percentage of track with speed restrictions for each line, the agency said. Slow zone data will be available for download on the T’s Open Data Portal site as well, said David Burns, the T’s director of data strategy in the office of performance management and innovation. In mid-March, the T aims to launch an interactive web page with more information, possibly including the added travel time to commutes.

“No one is actually publishing this information, definitely not in the way that we’re doing it,” said Burns. “So I think we’re going to be leading the pack in that area.”

Missing from the data is information about when the T will remove each slow zone.

TransitMatters Executive Director Jarred Johnson said the T’s new public info is a “good first step,” but what riders most care about is when service will improve.

“We’re really happy that the T has this data out there, it really shows a stark change between the last administration and this one,” he said. “We need a really robust plan to fix these slow zones and an acknowledgement of how much degradation of service there’s been.”

The T’s list of speed restrictions from Jan. 31 shows 70 total slow zones covering 8.7 miles, or 6.5 per cent, of the system’s tracks. The Orange Line and the Green Line have the highest percentage of track labeled as slow zones; most Orange Line slow zones are because of vehicle problems, the tracker shows, while most of the Green Line slow zones are due to track problems. TransitMatters’ slow zone tracker, which does not include the Green Line, estimates that the Red Line is the slowest, with a roundtrip now around 40 minutes slower than it would be if trains were traveling at full speed, the slowest since the group started tracking in 2016.

Interim T general manager Jeff Gonneville said MBTA crews are doing track work every night and planning shut downs to tackle slow zones in the future.

“As we start to talk about particular diversions that we’re doing, we will be able to circle back and say for this diversion, we will be addressing these very specific speed restrictions in this area, as well as obviously looking to prevent future speed restrictions by also just catching up on work,” he said.

Starting Friday, the T is also launching a website dedicated to tracking its progress toward complying with special directives from the Federal Transit Administration, which investigated safety at the agency last year after a long series of grave safety incidents. The FTA found the T’s focus on long-term projects had come at the expense of day-to-day operations and safety.

The website features links to all of the FTA-approved corrective action plans, pie charts telling riders how many action items have been submitted to the FTA for approval, and an estimated date for when the T plans to complete all of the required action items in each plan. So far, the tracker shows the T has completed 36% of 545 action items. The tracker says the T aims to complete all of its action items by 2025.

“The goal here really is transparency with our process, transparency with our data, transparency about the progress and the improvements that we’re making to the MBTA,” said Katie Choe, who heads the newly created Quality, Compliance, and Oversight Office.

Choe said so far the T has remained on schedule with its obligations to the FTA.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.