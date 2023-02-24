Two-alarm fire tears through Westborough home Friday morning; no injuries reported

A two-alarm fire that engulfed a Westborough home Friday morning was caused by an overloaded extension cord that had a space heater plugged into it, fire officials said.
At 6:29 a.m., the resident of the home at 65 Adams St. called 911 and reported a fire in the living room, according to a statement from the Westborough Fire Department. The resident was alerted by smoke detectors and had evacuated the home before first responders arrived, officials said.
“Thankfully, no one was injured,” Westborough Fire Chief Patrick Purcell said in a statement. “Responding crews did a great job of knocking the fire down before it spread, in part because the resident was alerted by a working smoke detector.”
The blaze was under control by around 7:15 a.m., the statement said. The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damages to the home and the occupant made arrangements to stay with family, fire officials said.
A preliminary investigation determined that the fire was caused by the overloaded extension cord and space heater, the statement said.
“We ask residents to be extremely careful when using space heaters or extension cords, especially with another cold front expected this weekend,” Purcell said.
