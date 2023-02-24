Two-alarm fire tears through Westborough home Friday morning; no injuries reported

A two-alarm fire that engulfed a Westborough home Friday morning was caused by an overloaded extension cord that had a space heater plugged into it, fire officials said.

At 6:29 a.m., the resident of the home at 65 Adams St. called 911 and reported a fire in the living room, according to a statement from the Westborough Fire Department. The resident was alerted by smoke detectors and had evacuated the home before first responders arrived, officials said.

“Thankfully, no one was injured,” Westborough Fire Chief Patrick Purcell said in a statement. “Responding crews did a great job of knocking the fire down before it spread, in part because the resident was alerted by a working smoke detector.”