UMass Boston receives $6 million gift for Asian American Studies, launches endowed professorship

Now, the University of Massachusetts Boston is working to sustain Asian American storytelling for decades with a new $6 million anonymous gift for the school’s Asian American Studies Department.

Throughout history, cultures have passed stories from generation to generation as a way to educate, advocate, honor, and remember the past. For some Asian Americans, challenges like emigrating from war torn countries and facing discrimination in the United States make it increasingly difficult to find the platform to preserve rich stories and narratives.

Shirley Tang, a professor of Asian American Studies at UMass Boston, has been appointed to a newly created and endowed professorship intended to advance the university's focus in Asian American studies.

The money will fund the university’s first-ever endowed professorship for Asian American Studies, awarded to Shirley Tang, a UMass Boston Asian American Studies professor with more than 20 years of teaching under her belt.

Advertisement

“I have always believed that teachers and professors play very important roles in society, culture, and history,” Tang said in an interview with the Globe. “It is humbling to say, but inspiring to be part of.”

UMass Boston Chancellor Marcelo Suárez-Orozco said he has “enormous expectations for the contributions that will flow from Dr. Tang’s scholarship.”

“[Tang] has a very profound sense of purpose and long-term view of the field,” Suárez-Orozco said. “She has been … a pioneer in the study of understanding the varieties of the Asian American experience … and how they can be brought to light to have a better, more complete understanding of the Asian American community.”

The donation, from a benefactor described by Suárez-Orozco as a “transformational visionary philanthropist,” will help attract and retain faculty members to grow the school’s Asian American Studies program, as well as enhance Asian American Studies initiatives, according to the university.

Raised in a modest, working-class household in Hong Kong by her father, a teacher, and her mother, a social worker, Tang immigrated to the United States alone in her 20s.

“Those years were tough,” Tang wrote in a statement. “But I tried to remember what my parents taught me. My mother always stressed the importance of being self-reliant, especially for women. And my father, he is the one who taught me to turn pain into purpose. He told me, as his oldest child: Whatever you do, make a difference, leave an impact.”

Advertisement

Tang is renowned in her field for her storytelling work with students. In her classes, which include Asian American Media Literacy and and Digital Storytelling Praxis, Tang explores the identities of her students through digital storytelling, encouraging them to use both English and their native languages to express ideas.

“Our students … are local, and they have a lot of powerful stories to share,” Tang said. “But sometimes they don’t know that their stories matter.”

One of these students is Kim Soun Ty, a Cambodian American who has been Tang’s student since enrolling in her class as an undergraduate in 2011. Twelve years later, Tang serves as Ty’s PhD adviser. Ty described Tang’s class as “transformational,” giving her the courage to research her own lived experiences.

“In some courses, I’m expected to leave parts of myself at the door before I come into the class and then just receive knowledge that the professor gives,” Ty said. “With Professor Tang’s course, I was able to bring my whole self into the course, and I didn’t have to leave behind parts of my identity.”

In her storytelling-focused classes, Tang guides her students through the creation of short documentary films on a topic of interest, in an effort to “explore how story data can be mobilized for equity and justice,” according to Tang.

Advertisement

“What she wanted to do was be able to tell this really nuanced and rich dimension of Asian American history through the eyes and through the narratives of students, not only just in English,” said Pam Eddinger, president of Bunker Hill Community College.

BHCC and UMass Boston are the only two colleges in Boston designated as an Asian American, Native American, Pacific Islander Serving Institution, and have developed a strong partnership program over the last decade to help Asian American students transition from community college to university. Eddinger is intimately familiar with Tang’s work, she said, as Tang is among the faculty members at UMass Boston who assist with “mutual learning” between UMass Boston and BHCC students, Eddinger said.

“She teach[es] students how to produce these short documentaries … at the end of the semester, she’ll have a showing of these films and you always go in with a box of tissues,” Eddinger said.

Suárez-Orozco called Tang’s storytelling methodology “extraordinarily significant and influential,” while Eddinger said the endowment puts Asian American Studies “on the map.”

“[This investment] establishes the fact that Asian American Studies is not a subfield of anything. It is a field of study with rigor, with methodology, with a rich history,” Eddinger said.

According to Tang, the endowment will sustain the professorship and storytelling courses for nearly 20 years.

Advertisement

“We can now ensure that the voices, stories, and contexts of our Asian American students, families, and communities and those of other refugee immigrant communities of color in Metro Boston will be valued, preserved, and mobilized to benefit everyone,” Tang said.

Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel.