Viewpoint: If the state adopts tax relief, what form should it take?

Businesses are coming off a big win with passage of the “millionaires tax.” The measure will increase investment in education and transportation, two of the biggest bottlenecks for employers and our economy.

If lawmakers eye further tax changes, they should follow the main justification for last year’s stalled tax proposals: relieving families struggling with the costs of inflation. Simply put, target benefits to families that need them the most.

The best way to deliver tax relief is to increase refundable tax credits, which are especially helpful to low- and middle-income households because they receive refunds when the credit exceeds the amount a taxpayer owes. The Massachusetts Senior Circuit Breaker Tax Credit helps seniors struggling with high housing costs. The Earned Income Tax Credit supports working families with low or moderate incomes and should be extended to seniors, adults under 25 years, and immigrants who file taxes without a Social Security number. There’s no good reason to exclude these groups, which often need it the most.

In her recent campaign, Governor Maura Healey proposed increasing the credit for those caring for loved ones to $600 per dependent, be it child, adult with disabilities, or senior. A family with two young kids and a live-at-home grandparent, for instance, would receive $1,800 annually. This would make a big difference in the quality of life for families struggling with Massachusetts’ high cost of living.

Some tax policies also need fixing. We should follow other states by closing a loophole that would allow the highest-income couples to double exemptions from the new “millionaires tax.” The 1986 tax rebate law triggered last year — which calls for the state to send money collected back to the taxpayers when it collects more tax revenue than allowed — also is deeply flawed. It needs to be scrapped or reformed.

Even with our new tax, the top 1 percent of households will still pay a smaller share of their income in taxes than low- or middle-income families. The estate tax is the only revenue source aimed at ensuring economic success doesn’t depend on birth into a wealthy family.

Cutting estate taxes would widen the economic and racial wealth gap. If such cuts happen, they should only be for the smallest currently taxable estates.

Real “relief” shouldn’t favor wealthy families or profitable corporations. It delivers most by giving to those who will most benefit from each dollar.

Karen E. Andreas

President and CEO, North Shore Chamber of Commerce

Massive inflation has hurt every Massachusetts resident — with increased food costs, gasoline price hikes, housing increases, and soaring energy bills.

Business owners are not immune to these financial strains, and now face additional burdens from the passage of last year’s Ballot Question 1, the so-called “millionaires tax” that will tax individual income above $1 million at 9 percent.

Now, more than ever, tax competitiveness matters. If fed-up employers move out of state, so, too, go their jobs, philanthropy, and goods and services.

Legislative leaders must act quickly to adopt comprehensive tax relief that mitigates the consequences of this ballot referendum and keeps employers — and employees and their families — in a thriving Bay State.

The North Shore Chamber of Commerce supports tax relief for low-income earners and senior citizens. Furthermore, the Chamber specifically calls for tax changes we believe will greatly improve the state’s business competitiveness, including the following:

• Increase the Commonwealth’s existing estate tax exemption from $1 million to $2 million and remove the cliff effect, ensuring only the amount above $2 million — and not from dollar one — is taxed. Currently, when an estate is valued at more than $1 million, the tax is assessed on the entire estate. Only 12 states still have estate taxes on the books. Massachusetts must reform this archaic tax to remain competitive.

• Cut the short-term capital gains tax from the existing 12 percent rate to 5 percent. This would tax the money the same as other income and align Massachusetts with most other states.

• Increase the child-care credit to $600 per child, as proposed by Governor Maura Healey. Child care is a critical workforce issue and we must do more to help working parents.

• Increase the state’s rental deduction cap — based on 50 percent of rent paid— from $3,000 to $5,000. Our workforce needs housing that is affordable, and this tax policy change will help lower-income employees stay in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts taxpayers deserve relief. With the state’s finances in better shape than expected, now is the time for meaningful tax reform.

We urge Governor Healey and the state Legislature to leverage the state’s current strong revenues and federal relief funds to lead the Commonwealth to improved business competitiveness and opportunity for all.

