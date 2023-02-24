Where all dogs (and cats, rabbits, and birds) go to heaven

Operated by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA), Hillside Acre is one of a handful of pet cemeteries located in Greater Boston. Nearly 17,000 pets occupy Pine Ridge Pet Cemetery on the campus of the Animal Rescue League of Boston in Dedham. The cemetery, which opened in 1907, is full — there are no more burial plots available.

The humans buried there chose to be cremated and laid to rest alongside their pets, Gordon says. He has a list of 15 or 20 more folks — still living — who have expressed interest in sharing a grave site with their four-legged besties.

There are only 15 people buried at Hillside Acre, a 100-year-old cemetery in Methuen, Dave Gordon thinks. That’s because the rest of those graves are for pets — at least 18,000 of them, according to Gordon, the property manager.

Final Gift, a network of pet aftercare services with locations around New England, New York, and New Jersey, has two cemeteries in Massachusetts: Pet Memorial Park, established in 1974 in Foxborough, and Angel View, which opened in 1980 in Middleborough.

In Littleton, Charlotte’s Garden occupies a peaceful grove adjacent to the town-run Westlawn Cemetery. About 25 pets have been buried there since it opened several years ago, says Superintendent Thomas Bailey, who has worked at the cemetery since 2016.

The town of Littleton requires that pets buried in Charlotte’s Garden be cremated. That may explain the low number of burials to date, Bailey says. Many pet owners who choose to bury their animals do so because they’d prefer not to cremate.

The unconditional love that many have for their pets is on full display in these cemeteries. At Pine Ridge, there’s a Sluggo and a Snoopy, a memorial for a dog called “Mary the Rose of Tralee,” and more Princesses than there are at Disney World. “A Great Dog — A Great Life,” reads one headstone, speaking for all the others.

A Macaw parrot named Polly, who lived for 92 years, is buried at Hillside Acre. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

At Hillside Acre, one majestic black monument prominently placed in the middle of the slope reads “Eisenhower, Our Beloved Son.” Eisenhower, a pure white Great Pyrenees who died in 2012, is buried alongside his predecessor, April, a Samoyed.

On a brisk afternoon earlier this month, Bob and Judy Jackson stopped by the cemetery to tidy up their dogs’ grave site. It’s a nice place to visit to remember Eisenhower and April, said Bob Jackson, a longtime member of the Lawrence Police Department who is now retired.

People who have not owned a pet may never understand the bond between animals and their caregivers, Jackson said. With no children of his own, “These were my kids,” he said.

MSPCA-Angell, which dates back to the mid-1800s, bills itself as one of the first humane organizations in America. Founded in Boston, the MSPCA opened its first permanent animal shelter at Nevins Farm in Methuen in 1917, where it cared for retired police horses and other working animals.

Hillside Acre director David Gordon walks up a hilly section of the cemetery, which is over 100 years old. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Several horses are interred at Hillside Acre, says Gordon. Besides all the dogs and cats — Dusty and Rusty, Muggsy and Blitz, Precious Binky and Bunsai (“A Little Angel Sent from Heaven”) — the facility is home to iguanas and hamsters, a parrot that lived to be 96, and an opossum called Monster.

“Pretty much you name it,” Gordon says.

The burial fee at Hillside Acre is $750, which includes the cost of a casket. At Charlotte’s Garden, burial costs run between $100 for one urn to $400 for a 4-foot-by-4-foot lot, which can accommodate four urns. Only markers flush to the ground are allowed at Charlotte’s Garden, whereas the grave markers at Hillside Acre run the gamut similar to that of any typical cemetery for people.

A grave for a World War ll military dog in Methuen. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Our love for our pets is greater now than it ever has been, says Dr. Susan Holt, a mobile veterinarian who offers in-home euthanasia services to residents of Boston and the South Shore.

“People’s relationships with their pets have changed so dramatically, even just in the last 20 years,” she says. “We want to be with them through and through.”

A headstone for a beloved rabbit in Methuen. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

When it’s time for end-of-life care, says Dr. Holt, her clients appreciate the opportunity to make their pet comfortable at home, maybe “on their bed in front of their favorite fireplace.” For many, it’s preferable to laying them “on a steel table in an exam room,” she says.

A native of South Weymouth, Holt returned to Massachusetts a few years ago after spending several years on the West Coast. There were plenty of mobile veterinary services in southern California, she says. When she moved back, she realized there was a niche market that she could fill.

“There’s definitely a calling for it,” she says.

The job can be emotionally difficult, but it’s also rewarding.

“It can be really tough if kids are involved, or if somebody is mentally disabled, or in the senior communities. A lot of the time you’re taking their only friend away.”

What clients want most is for Holt to reassure them that they’re doing the right thing by ending a pet’s life if they’re suffering, she says.

“People are starting to understand there are so many resources out there for people making this decision, and dealing with the grieving afterward,” she says. “Final Gift has a daily journal you can fill out so you can objectively see how the pet is doing so you can take the emotion out of it.”

Jason and Nicole Allain opened Rainbows End Pet Cremation in Danvers after researching the options for their beloved bulldog, Ring Ding.

“We’re a little different than the others,” Jason Allain says. “I’m almost like a funeral home. The pet parent can come directly to me.”

Families that lose a pet are assured that the ashes they receive will in fact be the remains of their own “fur baby.” Rainbows End will make a final viewing available if owners are interested.

The business was born out of Allain’s dismay when he learned that he’d just have to trust the process after Ring Ding passed.

“We weren’t going to leave our guy and then wait a month to get something back in the mail,” he says.

Long gone are the days when families living on farmland buried their dogs in the backyard, says Bailey, the superintendent in Littleton. Few families stay in the same home through multiple generations anymore, he says.

Some towns in Massachusetts do permit homeowners to bury pets on their property. But few take advantage these days, says Dr. Holt.

“It seems like this generation of millennials, they’re not really buying homes anymore,” she says. “They’re renting apartments, and they don’t have backyards, so at-home burial really isn’t an option.”

Working with a cremation business in Sandwich called Pawsitive Memories, Holt offers her clients the eco-friendly alternative called aquamation, which used water instead of fire to decompose the body. It’s a process that requires a fraction of the energy consumption of traditional fire cremation, with “20 percent more ash returned to the family.”

Holt has two dogs of her own — a 16-year-old mixed breed named Denny and a rambunctious 4-year-old boxer named Tito (“like the vodka”).

“Both dogs are in my bed every single night,” she says. “I probably spend more on my dogs than myself. But I love them, and it’s worth it to me.”

Denny, a female, is approaching the final stages of her life, Holt says.

“I haven’t decided how to go about that one yet,” she says. “I don’t think I can euthanize her myself.”

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.