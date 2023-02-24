It’s increasingly clear that Ukraine will define Biden’s presidency

Meanwhile, global politics has shifted quickly in the past year, with Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022 unleashing the biggest war in Europe since World War II and millions of refugees fleeing for their lives. There are a handful of countries with Russia. There are a lot that are against Russia. And there is a third group of countries sitting it out, either because they are trying to play both sides or they think the issue doesn’t involve them.

President Biden’s standing among American voters has largely been based on the collective churn of those events.

Over the past year, American politics has been focused on Supreme Court decisions, inflation, gun violence, and the big culture war of the week.

How Biden manages this particular war — from the outside, with international support — will define his presidency and his place in history.

Friday marks one year since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion. A year ago, no one would have expected such a war to still be raging. No one would have predicted the expansion of NATO. And no one could have known how the grinding conflict would influence global politics.

On the ground it appears militarily the battle is basically stuck for the winter, but Ukraine has had momentum. The Ukrainians are also expecting tanks, ammunition, and more money to fund their efforts. But the Russians also have reasons to feel confident: their economy didn’t collapse under tough sanctions. They have money to keep the war effort going. And they believe all they have to do to win is wait out the West, whose support for the war they suspect will fade.

There is something to that thinking. An Associated Press poll this week found that 48 percent of Americans, a plurality, still support sending weapons to Ukraine. But back in May that number was 60 percent.

There is a lot at stake in Ukraine, even if the war doesn’t lead the news every day. Broadly speaking, a Putin win in Ukraine raises the strong possibility of more war, including eventually a war that could involve American troops.

Many believe that if Putin were ever to capture Kyiv, he would quickly try to roll into yet another country. (Moldova has long worried they’re next.) And it’s not just wars directly involving Russia that Biden needs to worry about. Senators briefed last week on China believe the communist government is closely observing the situation in Ukraine, seeking lessons on how it might invade Taiwan in a few years. Doing so could trigger a direct confrontation with the United States, the first time two major powers directly squared off since World War II.

Indeed Biden may be called to manage the beginning of the next major phase in world politics. We went from being an isolationist country to being in two World Wars and a Cold War, to being the dominant global superpower, to now navigating a more complicated world in which China and India are on the rise.

What Biden has done in the year since Russia invaded Ukraine has received a lot of praise — even from Republicans. Indeed, the main concern among Republicans is not the billions of dollars authorized for Ukraine but how the money is spent inside that country. (That could change, of course.)

Biden has strengthened alliances in NATO and the Pacific Rim as he defines relationships in terms of values like democracy versus authoritarianism. This has meant that even Japan, South Korea, and Australia have taken strong anti-Russian positions.

Biden also has artfully moved the line as to just how much American involvement there could be before it triggers Russia to make a bolder move against the United States. It’s a situation involving nations that have the nuclear bomb, after all.

This week there was a perfect split-screen moment. Former president Donald Trump was trolling Democrats by making an appearance in East Palestine, Ohio, the site of a train derailment and chemical fire. Meanwhile, Biden was returning from Europe, including Ukraine. On the one hand, there is a pressing domestic matter, an issue on the precipice of becoming a reelection problem. On the other hand, there was Biden in Europe, trying to keep international attention on Ukraine.

It’s possible Biden’s mishandling of the Ohio situation could impact his re-election more than anything that happens to Ukraine. But there’s no question that how his administration handles Ukraine will determine the next phase of world politics, and his legacy.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.