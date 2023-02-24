Toxic air pollutants in East Palestine could pose long-term risks, researchers say

Examining EPA data, the researchers found elevated levels of chemicals known to trigger eye and lung irritation, headaches, and other symptoms, as well as some known or suspected to cause cancer.

The analysis by Texas A&M University researchers seems to contradict statements by state and federal regulators that air near the crash site is safe, despite residents complaining about rashes, breathing problems, and other health effects.

Three weeks after the toxic train derailment in Ohio, an independent analysis of Environmental Protect Agency data has found nine air pollutants at levels that could raise long-term health concerns in and around East Palestine.

Advertisement

The researchers said it was “good news” that levels of benzene and related chemicals were not elevated in the air sampling. But they said EPA measured acrolein, a hazardous substance found in smoke, at concentrations that could have long-term health effects, along with other chemicals at lower levels that in combination could also raise health concerns if they remained at these levels.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Of the cars that derailed from the Norfolk Southern train on Feb. 3, 11 of them were carrying chemicals used to make plastic. As temperatures inside one rail car rose to levels that authorities feared would cause a massive explosion, they carried out a “controlled release” of the chemicals Feb. 6.

EPA collected the data between Feb. 4 and 21 and posted the data publicly, but without context that shows “potential concern about long-term health effects,” said Weihsueh Chiu, a professor of veterinary physiology and pharmacology at Texas A&M. While some of the highest air pollution readings EPA reported were collected in the days after the controlled chemical release, some more recent samples still remain elevated, Chiu said.

“We can’t say whether these levels are causing the current symptoms,” Chiu said. EPA “would want to definitely make sure that these higher levels that are detected would be reduced before they left and declared everything cleaned up.”

Advertisement

Asked for comment on the analysis, an EPA official said the agency would respond “as soon as we can.” Michael Regan, the EPA administrator, and other federal and Ohio environmental officials have said air pollutants would have largely dissipated in the days since the train accident and the chemical release.

Among the 50 cars that derailed were 11 that contained chemicals used to make plastic, including vinyl chloride; that cancer-causing substance was burned in a controlled release two days later, out of fear it was on the verge of catastrophic explosion.

Nearly three weeks later, weary residents are still racked with questions about what happened and what it will mean for their families, homes, and future. It’s an inevitable and futile struggle that will take months, if not years, to resolve, said Ben Terwilliger, who lives less than a quarter of a mile north of the derailment.

“They’re asking questions that simply can’t be answered,” he said. “The pieces of the puzzle aren’t even out of the box yet and they’re trying to put it together.”

That frustration and confusion were evident at a heated town hall gathering Feb. 15. Questions about contamination and safety continue to echo around East Palestine.

Environmental and public health officials have said the air is safe to breathe and the public water supply is safe to drink, according to tests. But so far, there is little authorities can say to assuage residents’ anxieties.

Advertisement

“Why are people getting sick if there’s nothing in the air or the water?” one woman shouted at those officials at the town hall.

The EPA said Tuesday it would take over a cleanup process that so far Norfolk Southern has been carrying out voluntarily, with oversight from Ohio and federal officials. It was a logical step given the persistent fears about contamination, said Eric Schaeffer, executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project and a former senior EPA official.

“This is not something where people could go in with a few shovels and mops and clean it up,” Schaeffer said. “The circumstances are making people really anxious.”

Jenna Catone is among those questioning her safety — and that of her 9-year-old son. She worries she will never be able to rid her home, which faces the derailment site, of contamination that blew into its open windows.

She plans to move out of town this spring, if she can afford it.