Amid horrors of war, no double twists to admit Russian Olympic athletes

If Vladimir Putin is to be neutralized, that effort will most likely come not from outside forces but from inside the country through pressure and resistance of the Russian population. Carve-outs for special groups, regardless of how sincere the recipients are, send the message that as long as they do not pull the trigger or press the button, they can get a pass while Russia targets and destroys civilian utilities, pulverizes homes, and kills civilians.

Re “Leave a (narrow) path for Russians to compete at the 2024 Olympics” (Editorial, Feb. 16): If the International Olympic Committee finds a soft spot for Russian and Belarusian athletes, as the Globe advocates, it would just prolong the Russian invasion and destruction of Ukraine. The Globe’s view seems contrary to previous editorial positions on the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Barring athletes from participating in the Olympics is hardly a punishment comparable to what Russia is doing in Ukraine, and permitting them to do so while forgoing the window-dressing of wearing the typical uniform or playing their national anthem would not detract from the fact that they represent their country, with or without the pomp. Let them have their own “olympics.”

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

As long as Russians and the Russian government continue their atrocities in Ukraine, blocking every aspect of the country from being part of the global community should be a goal. Furthermore, I am pretty sure that should Russians be allowed into the Olympics, any Russian medalists would be welcomed home and given medals directly from Putin.

Norm Abend

Wayland





All these incremental sanctions are maddening — send Russia a potent message

I read your editorial “Leave a (narrow) path for Russians to compete at the 2024 Olympics.” It gave me a flashback to your April 2022 editorial “Let Russians run in the Boston Marathon.”

The points you made were quite similar. For example, in both editorials you trotted out the argument of inconsistency: “Is it fair to ban Russia, while allowing China, whose government is accused of conducting a genocide?” (for the Olympics) and “the Ethiopian government is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in its Tigray region. Should Ethiopians be barred? Why not?” (for the Marathon).

Advertisement

It seems to be important to the editorial board that we be consistent. I would argue that of all the virtues, consistency is overrated. To be sure, uneven standards can be maddening. But, in any endeavor, making everything exactly the same is usually expensive and impractical.

I would argue for a different standard: potency. We need to be looking for ways to take potent action against Russia.

What I find maddening is when the United States announces another round of sanctions against the Kremlin. I want to ask: Why weren’t those penalties already in place? You mean it wasn’t clear that the Wagner Group, a mercenary organization, needed to be sanctioned until January 2023?

So, I have a request of your editorial team: You spent some time arguing for looser sanctions on Russian Olympians and Russian marathon runners; would you spend an equal amount of time coming up with five things we should be tightening down on with Russia and write an editorial about that? That seems to me to be a better use of time.

Stuart Gallant

Belmont