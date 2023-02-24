Can’t lose sight of the mission of primary care

Re “Primary care: at best, a multipronged challenge; at worst, a full-blown crisis”: I have been in pediatric practice in Somerville for 48 years. Primary care is definitely in a crisis, but let us not forget that every aspect of our world is also in crisis. And while all of the letters in the Feb. 18 edition offered reasonable suggestions to address the issue, we should never lose sight of the fact that being in an office taking care of a patient is still an honor and a privilege. If we forget that, we will fail our patients yet again.

Dr. David C. Osler