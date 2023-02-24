Jimmy Carter’s exemplary life

Carter ended up surviving that bout of cancer, but his attitude toward death hinted that he knew what was plainly obvious to anyone who’s observed him: His has been a life well lived.

Eight years ago, when doctors told Jimmy Carter that his cancer had spread to his brain, he thought his days were numbered. And so the former president prayed. “I didn’t ask God to let me live, but I asked God to give me a proper attitude toward death,” he later recalled at a church service in his hometown of Plains, Ga. “And I found that I was absolutely and completely at ease with death.”

Advertisement

Last week, the 98-year-old Carter announced that he will forgo additional medical intervention after recent hospital stays and instead spend his remaining days in hospice care at home with his family. The news has spurred a round of assessments of his life and presidency, the type of retrospective that usually only comes after someone’s death.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Whatever one makes of Carter’s presidency, his legacy is certainly impressive. And that’s not because of any title he held or law he signed. It’s because of the way he devoted his life to doing good.

After leaving the White House in defeat, Carter used his platform as a former president to build a nonprofit organization that tangibly improved the lives of millions around the world. He also never shied away from literally rolling up his sleeves. Even after undergoing hip surgery, well into his 90s, Carter could still be found with his wife Rosalynn building homes with Habitat for Humanity, an organization they started volunteering with in 1984.

His nonprofit, The Carter Center, has helped to advance public health, democracy, and America’s diplomatic efforts abroad. He led the global campaign to eradicate the Guinea worm disease — a usually nonfatal but debilitating parasitic disease that affects some of the poorest populations in Africa and Asia — and he has seen great success: In 1986, roughly 3.5 million people contracted the disease; last year, there were only 13 cases worldwide. He also helped promote democratic governance through his center’s Democracy Program, which has monitored over 100 elections as an impartial observer since 1989. And he’s led conflict resolution programs in war-torn regions in an effort to mitigate violence.

Advertisement

Carter is unique among American presidents in that the achievements of his post-presidential career, which has spanned over 40 years, seem to have dwarfed those of his presidency. But while his single term has been much maligned, his presidency was not the spectacular failure that it’s often made out to be.

Indeed, Carter had many successes. He more than doubled America’s protected lands and was one of the first global leaders to warn of the threat of a warming planet. He deregulated the airline industry, making air travel accessible to millions of Americans. And he methodically diversified the judiciary, quadrupling the number of women and more than doubling the number of people of color on the federal bench. “After Carter, things never went back to old ways,” the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said in 2015. “The first time I ever thought of being a judge was when Jimmy Carter announced to the world that he wanted to change the complexion of the US judiciary, which he did.”

Advertisement

And even though he had limited foreign policy experience before his time in Washington, Carter was able to normalize relations with China, negotiate a Middle East peace treaty, and promote human rights and diplomacy around the world. “We never went to war. We never dropped a bomb,” he would later say. “But still we achieved our international goals.”

Still, the full accounting of Carter’s legacy must also include his embrace of political expediency and the appeals he made to segregationist white voters while running for governor of Georgia — something he later said he felt guilty about and tried to make up for. And despite his successes in the Oval Office, he also presided over serious challenges, including a tumultuous economy and the hostage crisis in which 52 Americans were detained for 444 days in Iran. Carter’s diplomatic effort to release the hostages eventually succeeded — they were freed minutes after Carter’s term officially ended — but the standoff greatly damaged his image. Voters turned on him resoundingly in 1980, electing Ronald Reagan instead.

Had Carter bowed out of public life in the years after his defeat, it would have been understandable. After all, his name has been used as a synonym for failure in the political world. But Carter kept his head up and continued to work in the service of those less fortunate than him. It’s that work that ended up winning him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, making him the only American president to receive that honor after leaving office.

Advertisement

In his inaugural address, Carter said to his fellow Americans: “You have given me a great responsibility — to stay close to you, to be worthy of you, and to exemplify what you are.” In the 46 years since, he’s done exactly that.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.