The Bruins have few flaws, and Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway help patch the gaps

Following their late-night victory over the Kraken , the Bruins have 93 points through 57 games. If they capture 40 points in their last 25 games, they’d break the NHL record for points in a season.

The Bruins didn’t need to make any moves before the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline.

The roster assembled by general manager Don Sweeney and led by coach Jim Montgomery has been the league’s juggernaut for months. But in a sport where even the stoutest lineups can be felled by the fickle fortunes of a bouncing puck, no GM is ever completely satisfied.

With a daunting slog through the Eastern Conference playoff bracket looming, Boston stood to gain if it added skill and snarl to the lineup.

In one move on Thursday, Sweeney checked both objectives. Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway, Boston’s two new additions, offer both the offensive-zone tools and the sandpaper style of play that might put an already elite roster over the top.

Much-needed muscle

The Stanley Cup playoffs are often a car crash masquerading as a sports tournament.

Hathaway is the type of asset many contenders hone in on when the feeding frenzy commences around the trade deadline.

The Bruins have a veteran roster that’s ready and willing to stand up for one another. But Hathaway is the classic thorn-in-your-side player who drives opposing fan bases crazy and has opposing skaters looking over their shoulders when retrieving pucks.

Garnet Hathaway (center) is in his eighth NHL season. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

On a defensive unit that already features some heft in players like Trent Frederic and Nick Foligno, Hathaway will welcome the role as Boston’s physical equalizer. This season, Hathaway ranks eighth in the NHL with 198 hits — 42 more than Boston’s hits leader in Connor Clifton.

Having a bruiser like Hathaway running amok is a best practice when it comes to wearing down teams over the course of a seven-game playoff series.

Orlov may not be a heat-seeking missile on the blue line like Luke Schenn (a league-leading 258 hits). But the 5-foot-11, 214-pound blueliner rarely budges.

Even when the Russian Orlov is not toppling over skaters looking to gain easy entries into the offensive zone, his study frame is good for boxing players out of grade A ice and limiting scoring chances.

“You don’t know [who] you’re gonna play,” Sweeney said. “It doesn’t matter, because who you’re gonna play is gonna be a ridiculously tough opponent. And you’ve got to be able to dictate … we’re trying to be consistent in how we’re going to want to play. And I think both of these players add to that.”

Defensive fortitude

Those hard truths about the damage doled out during the postseason tend to cut both ways.

Yes, the Bruins have the means to land some welts against whatever matchup comes their way, but it’s a safe bet that the defensive unit that Boston rolls out in the first round will not be the same in mid-June.

That is why Sweeney isn’t necessarily concerned with the lineup logjam that Boston finds itself in with Orlov’s arrival..

Dmitry Orlov is in his 11th NHL season. Nick Wass/Associated Press

“Every guy wants to play,” Sweeney noted. “But we’re now in a situation where we may be able to rest a guy if he is dinged up and he’s playing through something, which we’ve had several guys do. … I think as a group, we have to understand that we generally haven’t started the playoffs with the same six guys and finished it that way.”

Boston’s six-man configuration of Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Matt Grzelcyk, Brandon Carlo, Derek Forbort, and Connor Clifton was already an elite grouping. Adding Orlov to the mix gives Montgomery even more options, especially with Orlov capable of playing on both the left or right side.

Grzelcyk can also shift to his weak side if need be, opening the door for Montgomery to craft a varied personnel of impact defenders for whatever opponent Boston might face.

Previous postseason injuries to key contributors like Grzelcyk (2019), Carlo (2021), and Lindholm (2022) thwarted three very promising playoff trips for the Bruins.

Additional offense

Little has gone wrong this season for the Bruins when it comes to generating offense.

But Montgomery’s up-tempo preachings and “quality over quantity” mantra with shot selection has led to other scoring conduits sparking across the depth chart.

Pavel Zacha is pushing for 60-plus points in his first season with Boston. Frederic could flirt with the 20-goal threshold. Nick Foligno is on pace for 35 points in a bounce-back season.

But on the fourth line, Hathaway offers additional scoring punch. The Kennebunkport, Maine, native already holds tremendous value in his role thanks to his defensive play and propensity to obliterate anything with a pulse on the ice.

Hathaway is also a lethal scorer on a straight-line checking unit, due in large part to his ability to create havoc on the forecheck.

The Capitals utilized Hathaway almost exclusively in a defensive role. Of the 476 NHL players who have logged at least 500 minutes of 5 vs. 5 ice time this season, Hathaway ranks last in offensive zone start percentage at 17.82.

But despite having so few reps in favorable ice, the Capitals still outscored teams 27-21 in Hathaway’s 5 vs. 5 reps. With Hathaway on pace for 13 goals and 22 points this season, he still finds ways to land punches at the other end.

Hathaway’s ability to create turnovers and clean up loose pucks down low gives Boston more scoring touch up front.

Orlov may not be a blueliner whose primary offense is clapping shots from the point, but the 31-year-old has been often undervalued as a poised puck-mover who generates plenty of scoring chances by way of clean exits and smooth entries into the offensive zone.

Orlov has surpassed 25 points in six of his 10 seasons with Washington. With Orlov ranking in the 99th percentile of exit success rate and zone entries, he’s one of the best in the league when it comes to ferrying pucks through the neutral zone and setting up teammates for quality looks.

Depending on how Montgomery structures his D corps, Boston could have a high-end puck mover on all three pairings if McAvoy, Lindholm, Orlov, and Grzelcyk all remain in the lineup.

Having another defenseman with Orlov’s skillset allows Montgomery to continue to push the pace with Boston’s five-man attack, and puts even more pressure on an opposing defense that only has so many ways to thwart a layered rushing attack through center ice.

“Very, very good puck mover,” Sweeney said. “Looks to get up into the rush. He’s a shot mentality on the offensive blue line. Certainly defends with conviction. And does have an open-ice mindset at times to be able to take away time and space effectively.”

Thursday’s trade does not guarantee a title for the 2022-23 Bruins. It may not even guarantee a first or second-round triumph.

But one narrative that can’t be shaken in wake of Sweeney’s latest move is this Bruins roster might be one of the most talented groupings ever assembled, and with Orlov and Hathaway, this team’s already lofty ceiling is lifted even higher.

“They’re excited to come in and add to our team,” Sweeney said “I don’t think there’s a player on our team that doesn’t acknowledge that you’re gonna go through physical battles and the wars of attrition the playoffs represent. So it’s just time to go to work.”