EMass wrestling: The first Milton grappler to repeat as state champion in 59 years, Mason Pellegri headlines Athletes of the Week

Natalia Accorsi, Tabor — The sophomore earned two pins and a major decision at 120 pounds to win the New England Prep championship. She is the defending national prep champion.
Jose Bonilla, New Bedford —Sidelined (knee) for last year’s tournaments, the senior earned close decisions in the semifinals (3-2 over St. John’s Prep’s Marc Pineiro) and finals (4-2 over Natick’s Bennett Sonneborn) to take the Division 1 195-pound title.
Brayton Carbone, Shawsheen — The sophomore earned the Division 1 championship at 120 pounds and Outstanding Wrestler honors after grinding out a 4-3 decision over previously-undefeated senior Brandon Winn (Brockton).
Nick Desisto, Tewksbury — It’s back-to-back state championships for the freshman, who took the 106-pound title with three pins and then a 12-7 decision over top-seeded Kevin Ribeiro (Keefe Tech).
Matt Harrold, Haverhill — The 220-pounder became the first freshman state champion in program history, picking up an award for most pins in the least amount of time (four in 5:11).
Charlie Lussier, Whitman-Hanson — The Panthers’ first state champion in 21 years, the school record-setter for pins in a season (35 and counting), and just one win off the school record for wins in a season (43 and counting), the sophomore toughed out a 6-4 decision over Derek Marcolini (Milford) to earn the D2 title at 106 pounds.
Scotty Moreau, Belmont Hill – The freshman from Tyngsborough pinned all three of his opponents, taking the 113-pound championship at the New England Prep Tournament.
Mason Pellegri, Milton — The first of the ‘Cats on Mats’ to repeat as state champion in 59 years, the junior stayed alive with a 6-4 sudden victory over previously undefeated Chris Hogg (B-R), before clinching the Division 2 182-pound title with a pin in front of the home crowd.
Nathan Sayers, Xaverian — The sophomore took the 126-pound D1 championship with a third-period pin, turning the tables on top seed Dylan Kadish (Newton South), who had a 3-0 lead.
Tayla Tildsley, Phillips Andover — The senior from Billerica was one of five champions for PA, earning three pins in 3:01 for the girls’ New England Prep title at 152 pounds.
Joe Tully, Carver —In a tough Division bracket at 160 pounds, the senior pinned all his opponents, including top-seeded Lucas Avilan (Ludlow) en route to a championship and Outstanding Wrestler honors.
Brent von Magnus, Bridgewater-Raynham — A sixth-place finisher last year, the sophomore announced his arrival as one of the state’s best with a 7-5 sudden victory over Essex Tech/Masco top seed Miles Darling for the D2 championship at 120.
Ashton Wonson, Triton — The senior stunned previously-undefeated top seed Patrick DesLauriers with a second-period pin on the way to a runner-up finish as an eight seed at 220 pounds in D3 States.
