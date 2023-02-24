EMass wrestling: The first Milton grappler to repeat as state champion in 59 years, Mason Pellegri headlines Athletes of the Week

Brayton Carbone, Shawsheen — The sophomore earned the Division 1 championship at 120 pounds and Outstanding Wrestler honors after grinding out a 4-3 decision over previously-undefeated senior Brandon Winn (Brockton).

Jose Bonilla, New Bedford —Sidelined (knee) for last year’s tournaments, the senior earned close decisions in the semifinals (3-2 over St. John’s Prep’s Marc Pineiro) and finals (4-2 over Natick’s Bennett Sonneborn) to take the Division 1 195-pound title.

Natalia Accorsi, Tabor — The sophomore earned two pins and a major decision at 120 pounds to win the New England Prep championship. She is the defending national prep champion.

Nick Desisto, Tewksbury — It’s back-to-back state championships for the freshman, who took the 106-pound title with three pins and then a 12-7 decision over top-seeded Kevin Ribeiro (Keefe Tech).

Advertisement

Matt Harrold, Haverhill — The 220-pounder became the first freshman state champion in program history, picking up an award for most pins in the least amount of time (four in 5:11).

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Charlie Lussier, Whitman-Hanson — The Panthers’ first state champion in 21 years, the school record-setter for pins in a season (35 and counting), and just one win off the school record for wins in a season (43 and counting), the sophomore toughed out a 6-4 decision over Derek Marcolini (Milford) to earn the D2 title at 106 pounds.

Scotty Moreau, Belmont Hill – The freshman from Tyngsborough pinned all three of his opponents, taking the 113-pound championship at the New England Prep Tournament.

Mason Pellegri, Milton — The first of the ‘Cats on Mats’ to repeat as state champion in 59 years, the junior stayed alive with a 6-4 sudden victory over previously undefeated Chris Hogg (B-R), before clinching the Division 2 182-pound title with a pin in front of the home crowd.

Nathan Sayers, Xaverian — The sophomore took the 126-pound D1 championship with a third-period pin, turning the tables on top seed Dylan Kadish (Newton South), who had a 3-0 lead.

Advertisement

Tayla Tildsley, Phillips Andover — The senior from Billerica was one of five champions for PA, earning three pins in 3:01 for the girls’ New England Prep title at 152 pounds.

Joe Tully, Carver —In a tough Division bracket at 160 pounds, the senior pinned all his opponents, including top-seeded Lucas Avilan (Ludlow) en route to a championship and Outstanding Wrestler honors.

Brent von Magnus, Bridgewater-Raynham — A sixth-place finisher last year, the sophomore announced his arrival as one of the state’s best with a 7-5 sudden victory over Essex Tech/Masco top seed Miles Darling for the D2 championship at 120.

Ashton Wonson, Triton — The senior stunned previously-undefeated top seed Patrick DesLauriers with a second-period pin on the way to a runner-up finish as an eight seed at 220 pounds in D3 States.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.