red sox preseason report

Friday’s Red Sox preseason report: Swinging into action vs. the Huskies

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated February 24, 2023, 15 minutes ago
Triston Casas (right) had a fist bump for Northeastern first baseman Jack Thorbahn after getting on base.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

SCORE: Red Sox 5, Northeastern 3

BREAKDOWN: Jarren Duran was 1 for 2 with a double and a run. Rafael Devers collected a single, driving in Duran. Masataka Yoshida displayed some of his power, driving the ball to both left and center field. He was 0 for 1 with an RBI via a sacrifice fly.

NEXT: The Red Sox will travel to North Port to take on the Braves in their first Grapefruit League matchup Saturday at 1:05 p.m. The game will be on NESN.

JULIAN McWILLIAMS

