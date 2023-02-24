Friday’s Red Sox preseason report: Swinging into action vs. the Huskies

BREAKDOWN : Jarren Duran was 1 for 2 with a double and a run. Rafael Devers collected a single, driving in Duran. Masataka Yoshida displayed some of his power, driving the ball to both left and center field. He was 0 for 1 with an RBI via a sacrifice fly.

NEXT: The Red Sox will travel to North Port to take on the Braves in their first Grapefruit League matchup Saturday at 1:05 p.m. The game will be on NESN.

JULIAN McWILLIAMS

