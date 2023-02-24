Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov did not make it to Friday’s workout but are expected to play Saturday against the Canucks

If so, both ex-Capitals, acquired in a deal Thursday that sent Mr. ( Craig ) Smith to Washington, will be going in hot. Both were unable to be here in time for Friday’s workout, and they’ll undoubtedly still be putting names to faces they’ve only seen when playing against the Bruins once they suit up for their first action in those Black and Gold sweaters.

VANCOUVER — Unless there is an unexpected turn here Saturday morning, new Bruins Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov will suit up for the first time in Black and Gold when the Bruins face the Canucks here in a Pacific Coast matinee (7:08 pm ET).

“It is hard,” said veteran defenseman Hampus Lindholm, who underwent a similar transition just a year ago at the trade deadline when he was acquired from Anaheim. “But at the end of the day, all of us have been playing hockey since we were little kids. I think you’d rather just jump into the game.”

After all, noted Lindholm, “the schedule’s never perfect, so the more games you can get under your belt, the better, I think.”

Perhaps the bigger issue will be how coach Jim Montgomery chooses to use them in the lineup. As of early Friday evening, with the two players still in transit here, he had yet to meet them directly to discuss his plans. But he assumed both would want to play, and that had him making his roster calculations.

Up front, noted Montgomery, he had “thoughts in mind” of blending the 31-year-old Hathway with the likes of Nick Foligno, AJ Greer or Trent Frederic. That decision was in flux, in part, because Tomas Nosek has been inching closer to a return to action and the big Czech No. 4 pivot could be in there vs. the ‘Nucks.

In back, where there are only six jobs instead of 12, Orlov drawing into the lineup will lead Montgomery to disrupt a six-pack that, quite amazingly, has rarely changed over the last three months. Which is to say, until further notice, Orlov will be playing and someone will be sitting.

“What’s the word I’m looking for…?” pondered Montgomery as he met with a small clutch of beat reporters following Friday’s brief workout. “Something of riches … ah, embarrassment or riches … we do have that.”

Orlov, he said, will cause a “rotation back there.”

“And so we’ve had a conversation with the D corps,” he added. “Because everyone worries, ‘Well, how’s this going to affect me?’ Because everyone worries.”

In recent playoff seasons, injuries to the backline have proven costly for the Bruins. Last season, it was the newly-arrived Lindholm who was knocked into Palookaville by Andrei Svechnikovearly in Round 1 vs. Carolina. Lindholm made it back from concussion after missing three-plus games, but the Bruins were ushered out in Game 7, their backline too often unable to keep the Canes in check.

“We’re going to need everybody,” said Montgomery. “We’re all in concert on this — this what we’re trying to keep, give ourselves the best opportunity come playoff time. So we have to keep everyone sharp.”

Orlov this season averaged a beefy 22:43 in ice time, second only to John Carlson on the Capitals. To get those minutes with the Bruins, he’s targeted for top four duty, which probably means he debuts on a pairing with Charlie McAvoy. If so, Montgomery either sits Matt Grzelcyk, or moves him to a No. 3 pairing, thus disrupting the effective Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton combination.

That embarrassment of riches can make for some difficult decisions.

Shorthanded magic

Captain Patrice Bergeron connected for his 21st career shorthander in Thursday night’s 6-5 win in Seattle, cashing in a velvety feed from longtime running mate Brad Marchand.

It was the 32nd time those two had their names on the same shorty, moving them to second place all-time in the NHL record book, behind only ex-Oiler greats Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri, two Hall of Famers who worked their magic together on 41 shorthanders.

Bergeron and Marchand had been tied at 31 with ex-Sabres Don Luce and Craig Ramsay, the latter of whom served a three-year coaching stint with the Bruins (2007-’10) under then bench boss Claude Julien.

Tripped up

Marchand and the Kraken’s Oliver Bjorkstrand both were whistled off for matching cross-checking minors with 5:38 remaining in the third period Thursday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

On Friday, the long arm of the NHL’s Department of Player Safety collared the irascible Marchand yet again, tagging the Li’l Ball o’Hate with a $5,000 fine for what it deemed a “dangerous trip” on the 27-year-old Danish forward.

Marchand was not assessed a tripping minor, dangerous or otherwise, on the play.

Growing pains

Linus Ullmark, still the NHL’s winningest netminder (29-4-1) will draw the start here vs. the Canucks. He and Jeremy Swayman will split the last two games of the trip, Monday night in Edmonton and Tuesday night in Calgary.

Late in Friday’s brief workout at Rogers Arena, Ullmark shattered his stick in half, the top portion helicoptering into the empty stands in the lower bowl, an emotional outburst over his displeasure with his work.

“I used to have more of those,” said Ullmark, noting they’re a product of “frustration and fatigue.”

Why fewer these days?

“I grew up,” he said, “basically that’s it.”

Experience counts

Orlov arrives with more seniority (686 regular season games) than anyone on the current Boston backline corps. Entering the game here, Orlov and the regular six used by Montgomery this season have totaled 3,172 games — the equivalent of some 40 full regular seasons among the seven of them.

The Bruins also have Jakub Zboril and three Providence backliners — Mike Reilly, Anton Stralman and Jack Ahcan — eyed for their playoff depth chart. Adding in those four, that increases the group’s collective experience to 4,527 regular season games. Stralman leads them all with 938 NHL games.

