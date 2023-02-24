Jake DeBrusk’s late goal gives Bruins a thrilling victory over Kraken at Seattle

DeBrusk, parked near the bottom of the left circle, deflected home a wrist shot that Charlie McAvoy let go from far above the left wing circle.

The win, their fifth in a row, delivered the Bruins to a league-best 44-8-5 (93 points) at the start of a four-game western swing that continues Saturday night in Vancouver.

SEATTLE — Jake DeBrusk’s goal with 1:38 remaining snapped a 5-5 tie and led the Bruins to a firewagon win, 6-5, over the Kraken Thursday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Kraken were poised to win, 5-4, when Jaden Schwartz snapped a 4-4 deadlock on with a tip of Will Borgen’s long-range wrister with 4:10 remaining.

Advertisement

But only 29 seconds later, defenseman Brandon Carlo, with help from fellow blueliner Hampus Lindholm, scored the winner.

The first two periods produced eight goals, four for each side, and again the Kraken presented the fastest attack the Bruins have seen all season. Similar to their 3-0 win over the Bruins Jan. 12 at the Garden, the Kraken kept up their go-kart attack and the Bruins often had trouble matching their speed.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Hingham’s Matty Beniers and David Krejci swapped strikes in the first period, leaving things deadlocked at 1-1 after the opening 20 minutes.

Beniers opened the night’s scoring, connecting on a three-on-one only 40 seconds after the opening puck drop, and Krejci didn’t square it, 1-1, until 11:18, connecting off a nifty feed from fellow Czech Pavel Zacha.

The Bruins finally managed a lead over the pesky Kraken in the second period, 4-3, on a Patrice Bergeron shorthand goal (career No. 21 for the captain). But the advantage was shortlived. Only 62 seconds later, Yanni’s Gourde’s attempt for a backdoor pass down low ticked off McAvoy’s stick and sailed high by Jeremy Swayman for the 4-4 equalizer only 1:07 prior to the second intermission.

Advertisement





Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.