Metropolitan Riveters drill Boston Pride, snapping four-game winning streak

Boston’s Loren Gabel opened the game with a goal just 2 minutes, 14 seconds in, thanks to an Elizabeth Giguere assist. Down 4-1 early in the third, Kaleigh Fratkin found Taylor Wenczkowski for a power-play goal.

A three-goal second period put the Riveters (7-12-0) in control as the Pride (17-3-1) lost in regulation for the first time since Dec. 18.

The Boston Pride saw their four-game winning streak come to a close Friday night with a 6-2 loss to the Metropolitan Riveters in East Rutherford, N.J.

Kelly Babstock scored twice for the Riveters, who got 23 saves from Rachel McQuigge. Lovisa Selander made 20 stops for Boston.

The Pride host the Minnesota Whitecaps March 3-4 before wrapping up the regular season with two road games against the Toronto Six March 11-12.

On Friday, it was announced the Pride will host the Premier Hockey Federation’s 2023 Isobel Cup semifinals starting March 16 (7 p.m.) at Bentley Arena in Waltham. Game 2 will be played March 18 (6 p.m.) and, if necessary, Game 3 will be March 19 (6 p.m.).

“We are thrilled the PHF is bringing the playoffs to Boston,” Pride president Colleen Coyne said in a statement. “This city and the surrounding communities have been incredibly supportive of our team and the mission of the PHF. The team at the Bentley Arena has really stepped forward and embraced the opportunity to partner with us to create an exciting and memorable experience at their state-of-the-art venue.”

Tickets go on sale Feb. 27 and are $25 for adults and $10 for youth.

Boston (46 points) and Toronto (42), which hosts the other semifinal, are the only teams to have clinched postseason berths. Heading into Friday, five teams can qualify for the remaining two playoff spots.

The PHF championship game will be played March 26 at a location to be determined.