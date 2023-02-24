Nothing routine about new Red Sox starter Corey Kluber’s ability to adapt his pitching with age

After countless sprints, Camden finally conceded and plopped down on the grass. His father couldn’t stop running, though. Rest and recovery are important. In the latter years of his career, Kluber has acknowledged such.

Just minutes before, Kluber completed the second live batting practice of his first spring trainingwith the Red Sox.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Corey Kluber ran sprints on a grass field at Fenway South early Friday afternoon. His son, Camden, trailed behind, trying his best to keep up with the 36-year-old pitcher entering his 13th year in the big leagues.

But a big leaguer should never lose sight of their routine. Even if that routine includes something as common as sprints following a throwing program.

Advertisement

“It’s about preparation with him,” manager Alex Cora said. “What you see on TV is what you get, too. He’s very structured in his work. He’s very quiet. But when he talks, you listen. It’s similar to [former Sox reliever] Adam Ottavino a couple of years ago, getting used to the environment, getting used to the guys. There’s a lot of knowledge. He pitched well last year for the Rays and we expect him to do the same thing. I know he’s excited for the opportunity.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Kluber made 31 starts last season for Tampa Bay, the most since 2016 when he took the hill for Cleveland 32 times and had a second Cy Young Award in his future, in ’17.

The righthander is beyond that stage of his career, however. Adaptability and acceptance of his new — and older — self on the mound isn’t an issue because Kluber has been adapting throughout his big league tenure.

“I like to think that I was adaptable in different ways throughout my career,” Kluber said. “Whether it be switching from the four-seam [fastball] to the two-seam, adapting that way. Or adding a cutter, maybe changing pitch mixes over time because stuff [on the mound] is less than it once was. I view it as I kind of have the experience doing it before. You [have to] find the best way for you to get outs and keep runs off the board that year.”

Advertisement

Kluber’s pitch percentage is all over the map. In 2011, when he first broke into the majors, he relied mainly on his four-seam fastball. The following year, Kluber practically ditched the four-seamer and relied on his sinker the most, a pitch he threw 32.3 percent of the time. He introduced a cutter to his arsenal in 2017 and that became the pitch he depended on the most in 2019 and 2022.

“I think even when guys’ stuff is still as dominant as it was the year prior, you’re gonna end up going through things a little bit differently the following year because hitters have had that long to study you,” Kluber said.

The willingness to change throughout his career has allowed Kluber to pitch into his late 30s despite injuries limiting him to a total of 24 starts from 2019 to 2021 with Cleveland, Texas, and the New York Yankees. Sixteen of those starts were for the Yankees in 2021, one of which ended as a no-hitter against the Rangers.

As he’s aged, Kluber has become better at reading swings, understanding what a hitter wants to do.

“[The transition] now involves sequencing better, reading guys’ swing throughout an at-bat,” Kluber said. “Getting better at playing that little pitcher-hitter, cat-and-mouse game.”

Advertisement

While structure is important in his routine, on the mound, Kluber’s ability to thrive is built on change.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.