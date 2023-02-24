Patriots don’t need a lot of help on defense, unless they lose Devin McCourty and Jonathan Jones

Safety Devin McCourty and cornerback Jonathan Jones would be the two biggest losses, if McCourty retires and Jones signs elsewhere.

The Patriots’ defense could largely stay intact for next season, with just eight players set to become unrestricted free agents.

Even at 35, McCourty proved to be one of the most durable Patriots last season, playing a team-high 97.2 percent of the defensive snaps. along with Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger, McCourty made safety one of New England’s strongest positions. His leadership role also provides immeasurable benefits.

Jones, who turns 30 in September, missed just one game last season, playing 79.1 percent of the defensive snaps. He showed his value with more action on the perimeter, a shift from his usual spot in the slot. Jones’s versatility and speed make him an easy candidate to bring back.

Advertisement

The rest of the pending free agents include: safeties Jabrill Peppers and Myles Bryant; linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson Jr.; cornerback Joejuan Williams; and defensive tackle Carl Davis.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Of that group, Bryant logged the most playing time, but the Patriots have 2022 third-round draft pick Marcus Jones in the fold. Williams likely will be in search of a new home, too, as the 2019 second-round pick could not earn a notable role. Peppers, McMillan, Wilson Jr., and Davis could end up coming back, given their low costs, but none is a high priority.

Let’s take a look at possible free agents that would help the defense:

Cornerbacks

The Patriots fared better than expected following the departure of lockdown cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson.

Jones is a big reason. Jalen Mills has played well, too, but a groin injury kept him off the field for the final six games of the season. Rookie Jack Jones shined in moments, though a knee injury and a suspension marred the end of his season. Fellow rookie Marcus Jones (5 feet 8 inches, 175 pounds) showed he can play bigger than his size, stepping up as a result of the injuries.

Advertisement

If the Patriots want to invest more in the position — especially if they do not re-sign Jonathan Jones — they could make a splash by acquiring Tampa Bay’s Jamel Dean or Philadelphia’s James Bradberry. Initial projections have each player earning at least $15 million annually over three years. Dean, 26, is three years younger than Bradberry, but both have stayed healthy over their careers.

James Bradberry's holding penalty in the Super Bowl was one of the game's most pivotal moments, but he has also 18 interceptions in 109 career NFL games. Rob Carr/Getty

Emmanuel Moseley is another talented name on the market in a similar price range, though San Francisco has expressed interest in bringing him back. Moseley, who turns 27 in March, suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 last season.

In the next tier, the Patriots could sign soon-to-be 28-year-old Cameron Sutton, who is projected to make $7.6 million annually over three years. Sutton, a 2017 third-round pick out of Tennessee, led Pittsburgh with 16 deflected passes last season and had three interceptions.

Safety

If McCourty retires, the Patriots will have options.

Jordan Poyer, whom the team knows as a divisional foe, would be an enticing option. Poyer, 31, has been a captain for three seasons in Buffalo, in addition to earning other performance accolades (first-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl). In 12 games last season, he intercepted four passes, forced a fumble, and registered 63 tackles, including four for losses.

Advertisement

Two younger options include Cincinnati’s Jessie Bates III and Kansas City’s Juan Thornhill. Bates would be the far more expensive, with initial projections slating his value at $14 million annually. Thornhill, a two-time Super Bowl champion and 2019 second-round pick, might make more sense cost-wise.

If McCourty returns, the Patriots could fortify the group by bringing back his close friend Duron Harmon, who played his first seven NFL seasons in New England. Harmon, 32, has missed just one game over his 10-year career and could sign on an inexpensive deal.

Linebackers

The Patriots could certainly use talent after not drafting any in 2022. The one they drafted in 2021, Cameron McGrone, is already off the team.

Tennessee’s David Long Jr., Atlanta’s Rashaan Evans, and Indianapolis’ Bobby Okereke have the potential to be major contributors. All would be affordable. Evans, a 2018 first-round pick out of Alabama, started his career in Tennessee playing for Mike Vrabel, while Long has played his entire NFL career for Vrabel.

The Patriots might remember Okereke from their Week 15 matchup in 2021, when he intercepted Mac Jones in New England’s 27-17 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Familiar face Elandon Roberts also is available, if the Patriots have interest in bringing back their former captain on a cap-friendly contract.

Defensive linemen

New England’s defensive line seems to be in good hands with Deatrich Wise Jr., Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, and Davon Godchaux, but there are multiple possibilities if they want to add another potential starter.

Advertisement

San Francisco’s Samson Ebukam, Sheldon Rankins of the Jets, and A’Shawn Robinson of the Rams are under 30 years old and expected to garner $7-8 million annually. They started for their respective teams last season, and would help fortify New England’s run defense.

More on NFL free agency

• Patriots have the money and the means to revamp their offense. Here is a plan.

• Free agency might not be the best way for the Patriots to upgrade at receiver

• Patriots will have lots of options to fortify their offensive line

• Where the Patriots might look to improve their offense on the margins





Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.