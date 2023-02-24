Wachusett boys’ hockey team denied injunction for entry into Division 1 tournament

The school, which admitted it did not file a proper waiver for the transfer, was seeking to reverse those forfeits.

Wachusett played the first eight games of the season with an ineligible player, a fall transfer from Worcester Academy, and six victories were ruled forfeits by the state association. That resulted in a 7-13 regular-season record, and a No. 45 ranking in the MIAA’s Division 1 Power Rankings, which determine tournament seeding. The top 32 teams, and any team with a .500 record or better, qualify.

An injunction request filed by Wachusett Regional High School seeking entry for its boys’ hockey team into the MIAA Division 1 tournament was denied by a Worcester County Superior Court judge Friday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Wachusett was denied in its appeal to a MIAA subcommittee, made up of members of the board of directors, for entry into the tournament as the last seed in Division 1. That was based on a rule in the MIAA handbook that allows entry if there was use of an ineligible player.

On Wednesday, Wachusett went to Worcester County Superior Court to seek a judge’s preliminary injunction against the MIAA’s action. The school asserted the injunction was necessary “to prevent any improper seeding of [Wachusett] prior to the final power rankings being created and published with the seeding for the state tournament on Saturday, and to prevent [the school’s] inability to play its student, Jason Flaherty, who has been deemed ineligible.”

On Friday, Judge Janet Kenton-Walker denied the request after “a thorough review of the respective pleadings, affidavits, supporting documents, the relevant case law, and following a hearing.”

The judge said in her order, posted on the court’s website, that Wachusett “failed to establish a likelihood of success on the merits.” She also said the school failed to establish that the MIAA’s decisions would cause “irreparable harm.”

Also, the order states, “Public policy weighs in favor of [the MIAA.]”

The MIAA boys’ and girls’ hockey pairings will be released Saturday morning.

