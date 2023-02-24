With a red shoe salute to his late brother, Minnechaug Regional’s Elliott Humphries is determined to capture an All-State wrestling title

The weekend before, after winning the sectional championionship at the Division 2 West tournament, Humphries was cleaning the car of his late brother, Kyle, who died at age 29 on July 7, 2022 of cancer. Right when he saw the red shoes, which Kyle wore when he became state champion at East Longmeadow in 2011, he knew he’d be wearing them the rest of the postseason.

After the whistle blew Saturday to signify a victory for Elliott Humphries in the 145-pound weight class at the Division 2 State Tournament in Milton, the Minnechaug Regional junior donnning the red shoes did his usual sprints, then gave emotional hugs to his father, W. Scott and his brother, Connor.

“All I wanted to do was win states with both [my brothers] in my corner,” he said. “Now with him gone, I knew I could still bring him with me [by wearing his shoes].”

Humphries, named the outstanding wrestler of the tournament, earned a pair of falls and a 7-1 decision before taking the final via 9-1 major decision over Northeast/Bishop Fenwick junior Luke Connolly.

“I’ve done what I’ve always wanted to do, and I did it wearing the same shoes,” said Humphries, who continued his quest for an All-State title Friday at Reading High. “It didn’t kick in until the last whistle. And it wasn’t until later that night I realized, maybe he really was out there helping me.”

Kyle Humphries was known and loved by the Minnechaug team; he had been their youth coach in Wilbraham. Minnechaug coach Jake Strohman looked up to Kyle, who was a junior when he joined the team at East Longmeadow.

“He was an inspiration,” Strohman said. “Feared by everyone he wrestled and loved by everybody else. For being a three-sport, all-state athlete, he just lit up a room.”

For Strohman, the former East Longmeadow captain was a beacon on the team, when he expected upperclassmen to be intimidating.

“He’s the first to pump you up after a match, the first to talk to you after you lost,” Strohman said. “He showed everyone what hard work actually was. He always pushed to the next level.”

When Strohman saw the red shoes, he knew who they belonged to. He believes Elliott would be a state champion regardless, but the drive to do it for his brother added some fire.

“I think it gave him a little extra juice to make sure no one got close, and no one did,” he said. “Absolute domination. No one wants to wrestle him, just like his brother.”

Kyle Humphries was a runner-up at the state championship. Connor Humphries broke through to win states, but fell a win shy of a New England title. Elliott is hoping to be the one brother to sweep his way through.

“Elliott is a special human, man,” Strohman said. “I don’t know if many people could have dealt with it the way he has, with a smile on his face.

“He’s moving through his life with his brother on his shoulders.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.