5-year-old boy seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Foxborough

His condition was not known Saturday night.

The boy was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, , , Foxborough police said in a statement on Facebook.

A 5-year-old boy was rushed to a Rhode Island hospital Saturday with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a street in Foxborough, police said.

The driver, a Foxborough resident, stayed at the scene and “fully cooperated” with investigators, police said.

He was not injured and police said they do not believe speed was a factor.

Police and firefighters responded to the area of 332 Central St. at about 11 a.m. for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian and found the boy after he was hit by a passing vehicle, the statement said.

The boy, who does not live in Foxborough, was visiting family in town. He was playing outside with his older cousins, who crossed the street to play with other kids in the neighborhood, police said.

The boy was struck when he was trailing behind them attempting to go across the street, police said.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the young victim for a full recovery,” Foxborough police said.

There are no crosswalks in the area, police said, and that section of the road is straight and two lanes.

No further information was immediately available.

