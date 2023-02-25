Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: Forty-two bohemian waxwings on Water Street in Williamstown, which were later seen at several other locations in town, including the Williams College campus, a golden eagle in Pittsfield, a cackling goose at Bartholomew’s Cobble reservation, a snow goose at Laurel Lake in Lee, 25 evening grosbeaks in Savoy and 33 evening grosbeaks on Windsor Bush Road in Windsor and four American wigeons at Richmond Pond.

A robust selection of unusual birds in Massachusetts last week included a continuing Western grebe in Winthrop, a Ross’s goose and a tufted duck at Nantucket, a tundra swan in Framingham, greater white-fronted geese in Plymouth, Fairhaven, Ipswich, and Longmeadow, a Townsend’s warbler in West Barnstable, a varied thrush in Longmeadow, a Townsend’s solitaire on Martha’s Vineyard and a yellow-headed blackbird in Amherst.

Bristol County: Two greater white-fronted geese on Shaw Road in Fairhaven, three snow geese on River Road in Westport, a Barrow’s goldeneye in New Bedford Harbor, a clay-colored sparrow on Horseneck Road in Westport and a brown thrasher at the Little Bay Conservation Area in Fairhaven.

Cape Cod: A Townsend’s warbler at a feeder in the Hunter Hill area of West Barnstable, a black-and-white warbler at an East Falmouth feeder, 11 black vultures in Buzzards Bay, four great egrets at Seagull Beach, a great egret and a short-eared owl at Nauset Beach, a clapper rail at Bell’s Neck Conservation Lands, two willets at Red River Beach, thick-billed murres at Newcomb Hollow, Race Point Beach and Longnook Beach, three killdeer on the fields of Monomoy Regional High School, a clay-colored sparrow near the The Cape Playhouse and a Baltimore oriole at a feeder in South Yarmouth.

Essex County: A common gull at Brace Cove in East Gloucester, a greater white-fronted goose and a continuing red-headed woodpecker at Appleton Farms, a continuing eared grebe in Marblehead, four Virginia rails at Sidney’s Pond in Peabody, six killdeer at the Topsfield Fair, six American pipits at Niles Beach, a thick-billed murre at the Jodrey State Fish Pier in Gloucester and a Baltimore oriole in Middleton.

Franklin County: A Northern shrike in Ashfield at the intersection of Route 116 and Pleasant Street, 33 evening grosbeaks elsewhere in Ashfield, an Eastern phoebe in Orange, and two black vultures at Turners Falls.

Hampden County: A varied thrush at Fannie Stebbins Memorial Wildlife Refuge and a greater white-fronted goose at the Longmeadow Flats area in Longmeadow.

Hampshire County: Four rusty blackbirds at the Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary, nine green-winged teal at Great Pond in Hatfield, a Lapland longspur at the fields by Honey Pot Road in Hadley and a yellow-headed blackbird among a flock of 1,500 common grackles over Meadow Street fields in Amherst.

Martha’s Vineyard: A Townsend’s solitaire near the headquarters of the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest.

Middlesex County: A tundra swan in Framingham, two redheads at Fresh Pond Reservation, a continuing thick-billed murre at Draw Seven State Park, four gadwalls on Pelham Island Road in Wayland, a palm warbler at Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, a fox sparrow and an orange-crowned warbler at Mount Auburn Cemetery and other orange-crowned warblers in Natick and in thickets behind the University of Massachusetts Lowell Paul E. Tsongas Center.

Nantucket: A Ross’s goose at the Milestone Cranberry Bog, nine snow geese at Long Pond, a tufted duck at Hummock Pond, four Northern shovelers and a common gallinule at Miacomet Pond, two great egrets at Sesachacha Pond, two common ravens at Great Point Beach and 40 red crossbills at Low Beach.

Norfolk County: A tufted duck and a redhead at Lake Pearl in Wrentham, a Northern shoveler and a bald eagle at Morses Pond in Wellesley, an orange-crowned warbler at Squantum Point Park in Quincy and four Eastern meadowlarks in Weymouth.

Plymouth County: A greater white-fronted goose at Clifford Road Pond in Plymouth, an orange-crowned warbler at the Red Brook Wildlife Management Area and a continuing clay-colored sparrow at Nemasket Trail.

Suffolk County: Pileated woodpeckers at the George Wright Golf Course and the Stony Brook Reservation, a continuing Western grebe at Winthrop Beach, a Barrow’s goldeneye and a razorbill at Castle Island and an orange-crowned warbler at the Boston Nature Center and Wildlife Sanctuary.

Worcester County: Four continuing trumpeter swans in several spots along the Blackstone River in Northbridge, two sandhill cranes and an American bittern at the Bolton Flats Wildlife Management Area, a cackling goose at the Dexter Drumlin Reservation, eight black vultures in Blackstone and 40 evening grosbeaks in Royalston.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

