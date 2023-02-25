Brookline firefighters battle three-alarm house fire in frigid conditions

The fire was under control by around 10:30 a.m., Sullivan said in the statement, with no reported injuries. Its cause is under investigation but it does not appear to be suspicious, Sullivan said.

Firefighters responded at 8:57 a.m. to a 911 call reporting a fire at 52-54 Beaconsfield Road, where they discovered smoke and flames coming from the roof of a two-story, wood-frame home, Brookline Fire Chief John F. Sullivan said in a statement.

Facing cold and blustery weather conditions, firefighters battled a three-alarm house fire in Brookline Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

After aggressively fighting the fire in the interior, firefighters vented multiple holes in the roof and second and third alarms were declared, according to the statement.

Firefighters were working in 15 degree temperatures with 6 degree windchill Saturday morning, according to records from the National Weather Service.

Some of the equipment iced up while crews battled the fire, said Colin O’Connell, chief of operations for the Brookline Fire Department.

First responders can also slip on ice and risk hypothermia, O’Connell said, making it necessary to relieve them with aid from other fire departments. Firefighters with the Boston, Cambridge, and Newton departments, as well as Brookline police, provided assistance, Sullivan said.

“With any weather extreme, we’re going to have issues,” O’Connell said.

The house’s four residents were evacuated unharmed and were making alternate living arrangements with family and friends, according to the statement.

A Brookline building inspector and the town’s plumbing and gas fitting inspector were evaluating the structure.











