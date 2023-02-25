Delta baggage issues cause delays, luggage left behind at Logan airport

A problem with Delta Airline’s baggage system led to delayed flights at Boston Logan International Airport Saturday morning and some travelers’ bags were left behind when their flights took off, according to officials.
A spokesperson for Delta said the airline’s baggage system experienced “a brief interruption in services” Saturday morning that “resulted in some departure delays.”
Workers were moving luggage manually while the system was being repaired, resulting in a few of the first departing flights leaving without all checked bags on board.
“Delta teams worked diligently to keep flights moving as quickly and safely as possible, and we apologize to our customers for any inconvenience to their travel plans,” the spokesperson said.
Advertisement
The bags that were left behind were loaded onto later flights. The airline encouraged customers to track their bags using the Fly Delta app.
Once the system was repaired, full service returned around 9:20 a.m., the spokesperson said in an e-mail.
The airline said flights were delayed between 30 and 40 minutes on average due to the malfunction.
The Massachusetts Port Authority confirmed the issue had been resolved and referred questions to Delta Airlines.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.