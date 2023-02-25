Delta baggage issues cause delays, luggage left behind at Logan airport

A problem with Delta Airline’s baggage system led to delayed flights at Boston Logan International Airport Saturday morning and some travelers’ bags were left behind when their flights took off, according to officials.

A spokesperson for Delta said the airline’s baggage system experienced “a brief interruption in services” Saturday morning that “resulted in some departure delays.”

Workers were moving luggage manually while the system was being repaired, resulting in a few of the first departing flights leaving without all checked bags on board.