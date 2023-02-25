Ironworkers Local 7 donates school supplies to Boston Public Schools teachers and families

Ironworkers Local 7′s Next Committee, made up of young union members, raised the money for the donations. They were were given out Saturday afternoon in the union hall in South Boston, a union spokeswoman said.

Backpacks, pens, pencils, erasers, crayons, markers, and other materials were donated as part of an annual campaign to “support the school community and lessen the financial burden on educators and parents,” Local 7 said in the statement.

The Ironworkers Local 7 and several city councilors and community organizations teamed up Saturday to donate more than $10,000 worth of school supplies to students, teachers and their families, the union said in a statement.

The 120-year-old union represents more than 3,600 members specializing in bridge, structural, ornamental, reinforcing, pre-engineered metal buildings, and other areas across New England

City Councilors Ruthzee Louijeune, Julia Mejia and Gabriela Coletta, Dorchester State Rep. Chris Worrell, the Boston Teachers Union, Boston Union Trade Sisters were among the groups who also participated in the campaign, the statement said.

Union members were on hand to help distribute the school supplies to students and their families. Ironworkers Local 7

“Boston teachers often are forced to spend hundreds of dollars out of their own pockets just so their students have the supplies they need,” said Marquis Meca of Local 7′s Next Committee, which organized the event. “Parents also should not have to bear the financial burden for pencils, notebooks, paper and other basic learning materials.”

Jessica Tang, president of the Boston Teachers Union, said she is grateful for the support of another union to help students and their families.

“Teachers, students and families appreciate the support of our hardworking brothers and sisters in the building trades,” Tang said. “These supplies, especially at this point in the school year when many supplies are running low, will go a long way toward supporting the education of our young people and making sure they have the many of the basic tools they need to succeed.”

Parents and kids pick out notebook and binders as part of the school supplies distribution. Ironworkers Local 7

