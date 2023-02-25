Jailianize loves to dance and complete art projects

Jailianize, who likes to be called Lalie, is a sweet and loving girl who loves to dance.

She speaks up for herself but does it respectfully. She tries very hard at everything that she does and finds that she can be successful at many things. Her favorite activities are making art projects, playing with peers, being outside, and just keeping busy. Music, singing, dancing, and cooking are also on the top of her “fun things to do” list. Lalie loves animals and would love a pet in her new home.

It takes time for Lalie to trust but, through therapy, she is making speedy progress with learning to trust again.

Advertisement

Lalie loves school. Previously she may have needed occasional assistance with her social and emotional needs but through therapy she has learned to manage her emotions. Lalie is in eighth grade and has done well in school, especially this past year and her grades reflect this improvement. Lalie is learning how to be a good friend and how to succeed in school. She has become successful at both due to her hard work and persistence.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

For a long time, Lalie had to be the parent to her younger sister. It can be difficult at times for her to leave her parental role when she is around much younger children and her younger sister. However, Lalie has learned to be a kid rather than a parent and will thrive in a family setting.

Freed for adoption, Lalie would do best in a home with at least one female caregiver and other children in the home. Most importantly, Lalie should be in an active family that will keep her busy, and give her structure and much love. There is an open adoption agreement in place with Lalie’s birth parents for two visits per year. Lalie has a close bond to her younger sister and will need frequent contact with her. Her sister lives in Western Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.