Man killed in Springfield after exchanging shots with police early Saturday

A man was killed after exchanging shots with police in the area by the casino in Springfield early Saturday morning, according to the Hampden district attorney’s office.

Officers responded to reports of a possibly armed man acting aggressively toward others at the MGM Springfield casino around 2 a.m., according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s office. The 48-year-old suspect was leaving the establishment in the direction of Main and Union streets.

Officers on foot were chasing the man when they exchanged gunshots and the suspect was hit, the statement said. He was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he later died.