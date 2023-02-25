Mashpee man charged in Hyannis cold case murder

A Mashpee man was charged on Friday with the 2011 murder of a Hyannis resident, according to a statement from the office of the Cape & Islands district attorney.
Devarus Hampton, 40 , was charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the statement.
Hampton is due to be arraigned 9 a.m. on Monday at the Barnstable District Court.
The charges stem from an investigation by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands DA’s office and Barnstable Police Department, prosecutors said.
On Feb. 27, 2011, officers responding to a report of a shooting found 31-year-old Todd Lampley unconscious, bleeding, and suffering from gunshot wounds in a bedroom at 42 Fresh Holes Road, prosecutors said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
