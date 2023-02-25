New Hampshire woman’s death in Virgin Islands under investigation

A New Hampshire woman’s death in the Virgin Islands earlier this week is under investigation by police, authorities said.

Jamie Cail, 42, died in a health center on the island of St. John early Tuesday morning after her boyfriend found her unresponsive on the floor of their home, the US Virgin Islands Police Department said in a statement.

Police said her boyfriend, whose name was not released, left a local bar at 12:08 a.m. to check on her at their residence when he found her. With the help of a friend, he moved Cail into a vehicle and took her to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic, where she underwent CPR and 911 was called but she “succumbed to her ailment,” police said in the statement.